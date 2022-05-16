According to reports, the Shivling discovered within the disputed Gyanvapi edifice was found from the Gyanvapi premise’s Wuzukhana. Reports claim that the Shivling was discovered after the water inside a pond like well, which is used as Wuzukhana by Muslims, was pumped out of it. After the Shivling was unearthed during the survey, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered the sealing of the disputed Gyanvapi structure.

In its order, the court stated that the Shivling discovery is substantial evidence and asked the CRPF commandant to secure the premises and prevent Muslims from entering.

What is a Wuzukhana?

A Wuzukhana is a place where the people who offer Namaz wash their hands and feet prior to the offering. It has significance in Islam as it is a place where dirt from the body is washed out before offering Namaz. Basically, Wuzukhana is derived from two words – Wuzu and Khana. Wuzu means washing parts of the body before offering Namaz and Khana is the place where Wuzu is performed.

Wuzu is an Islamic process for washing bodily parts, a sort of ceremonial purification or ablution. Wuzu is sometimes interpreted as ‘partial ablution,’ as opposed to ghusl, which is ‘full ablution,’ in which the entire body is bathed.

As per Chapter 2 verse no 222 in Quran, “For God loves those who turn to Him constantly and He loves those who keep themselves pure and clean.”

The Gyanvapi structure survey

A Varanasi court ordered a videographic survey of the disputed Gyanvapi structure on May 12, just days after members of the Muslim community obstructed the survey ordered previously by the court. Ravi Kumar Diwakar, Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Varanasi, issued survey directives and ordered the survey to be conducted, with a report due by May 17. After three days of work, the survey of the disputed structure was finished on Monday. On Monday, the team evaluated the structures in front of Nandi.

The Gyanvapi Mosque complex is a controversial construction erected by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb over the ruins of the destroyed ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple after it was vandalised several times by Islamic invaders such as Qutb al-Din Aibak and Aurangzeb.

In 1780, Ahilya Bai Holkar of Indore built the Kashi Vishwanath Temple complex, which is next to the contentious mosque structure and where worshipers can perform puja and prayers.