On Wednesday (April 7), Aam Aadmi Party legislator Amanatullah Khan threatened violence against Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the Mahant of Dasna Temple over his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad. AAP leader Amanatullah Khan is also the chief of Delhi’s Sunni Waqf Board.

In a video posted by the Okhla MLA, he warned, “We are here with several Imams (Islamic clerics) from various parts of Delhi. We have decided to issue sermons during Jummah (Friday prayers) on April 9. Imams from across Delhi and other parts of India will give directions against the blasphemous comments made by Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati. They will demand his immediate arrest. As long as he is not behind bars, our agitation will continue.”

Amanatullah Khan further requested the Muslims to sign a memorandum, seeking the arrest of the Hindu priest, and submit it in a nearby police station or District Magistrate’s office. He also revealed his plans for a new ‘blasphemy law’ to curb criticism of religious dogmatism. “You should also demand a new blasphemy law and its rigorous implementation so that tomorrow, none gets to insult our Prophet or the deities of other religion.”

हिंदुस्तान की आवाम से मेरी अपील है कि 9 अप्रैल को जुमें की नमाज़ में ऐहतेजाजी खुत्बा कर पैगंबर मुहम्मद ﷺ की शान में गुस्ताखी करने वाले इंसानियत के दुश्मन नरसिंहानंद की ग़िरफ्तारी की मांग करें और नमाज़ के बाद अपने पास के थाने या DM दफ्तर में ज्ञापन सौपें।#नरसिंहानंद_को_जेल_भेजो pic.twitter.com/VsFmbwnvg8 — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) April 7, 2021

If Muslims hit the streets, they will teach a lesson: Amanatullah Khan

In another video posted by ‘Hindustan LIVE Farhan Yahiya’, Amanatullah Khan could be seen giving threats of violence. “If Muslims are silent today, then, it is only because they are tackling the issue shrewdly. If Muslims hit the streets, they will teach a lesson (eenth se eenth baja denge). Muslims of the world cannot tolerate insult to Prophet Muhammad. If you believe otherwise, then, it is your misunderstanding. Muslims are dealing with the issue shrewdly as they don’t want the harmony of the country to be destroyed.”

Amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ and ‘Naara-e-Takbir’, he continued, “There will be sermons in every mosque during jummah and the government will wake up then. I strongly believe this will happen in every nook and corner of the country and a memorandum will be submitted (against Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati).”

Islamic clerics warned that Muslims would not tolerate insult to their Prophets

In the full video, the host named Farhan Yahiya could be heard saying, “If Sharia was enforced in India, then, he would have been beheaded.” He lamented that in its absence, anyone can mock the Prophet of Islam. “Amanatuallah Khan has requested the Delhi and the Union government to take strict action against such loose cannons. This would prevent insult and mockery of Islam and other religions. As long as no action is taken, this will continue unabated,” remarked one cleric.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/ Hindustan LIVE Farhan Yahiya)

“This is against the tenents of Islam. Such remarks (by Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati) are against the interests of the country and its development. We will request the President of India or the Union Home Minister to take cognisance of the matter… No Muslim will tolerate isult to its Paigambar (Messengers), said another cleric.

Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of the Hindu priest

In accordance with the Sharia (Islamic law), AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had earlier issued a death threat calling for the beheading of Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati. In a tweet, Khan said, “We can not tolerate such impertinence for our beloved Prophet Muhammad. This hateful insect should be awarded the most severe punishment by slitting his tongue and neck. But the law of the land does not permit us to do this, we have faith in the Indian constitution, and I want Delhi Police to take note of this.”

Taking action against his tweet which calls for the beheading of the temple priest, Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s MLA Amanatullah Khan as well.

AAP legislator and Violence witnessed during Anti-CAA protests after Jummah

The violence, under the garb of Anti-CAA protests, began on December 15, 2019, when Muslim mobs rampaged through the national capital. Amanatullah Khan was spotted leading the riots in Jamia Nagar. Chants of ‘Hinduon se Azadi’ were raised in the same area that very day. Buses were also set on fire during those violent protests. On the same night, the Delhi Police cracked down on the Jamia Millia Islamia University and entered the campus to flush out the miscreants. Two days later, massive riots broke out in Seelampur. Delhi turned into a war zone.

Hamed Mohammed Khan, president, Jamaat-e-Islami Telangana and Odisha units said Friday khutbas (sermons) on CAA were prepared and would be delivered in mosques under its control. Following the direction, protests were launched in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, where various people from the Muslim community opposing the bill took to the streets after the Friday prayers.

Internet services were shut down in Aligarh and Saharanpur following the large-scale protests. A similar protest in West Bengal’s Murshidabad area turned violent after protestors pelted stones on an ambulance and vandalised the Beldanga station, situated beside National Highway 34 at Beldanga in Murshidabad district in West Bengal.