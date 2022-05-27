On May 27, Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir police gunned down the two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terroists who had killed the Kashmiri actress and singer named Amreena Bhat in Kashmir’s Budgaon district on May 25.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhatt and Farhan Habib. Both were associated with the Pakistani terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. They had killed the TV artiste on the instruction of LeT Commander Lateef., informed IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The police further said that 1 AK-56 rifle, 4 magazines, and a pistol were recovered from the terrorists during the encounter, which had begun the previous evening.

Both killed newly joined local #terrorists identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat R/O Hafroo Chadoora #Budgam & Farhan Habib R/O Hakripora #Pulwama. They had #killed TV artist on the instruction of LeT Cmdr Lateef. 01 AK 56 rifle, 4 magazines and a pistol recovered: IGP Kashmir https://t.co/VeoHZRkdEO — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 26, 2022

The police on Thursday had informed that both the terrorists were trapped on the night of May 26 in Avantipora in the Pulwama district. They later confirmed that they were killed in the wee hours of Friday, May 27.

According to the police, the slain LeT terrorist Shahid Mushtaq Bhatt was a resident of Hafroo Chadura in Budgam. The other terrorist Farhan Habib was a resident of Hakripora in Pulwama. The two had recently joined the LeT.

Notably, Kashmiri TV actress Amreena Bhat was killed by two LeT terrorists outside their home in Budgam’s Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, May 25. Her 10-year-old nephew was also injured after being hit with a bullet. Both of them were immediately rushed to the hospital, but Amreena succumbed to the injuries. Her nephew is currently undergoing treatment.

Islamists abuse Kashmiri actress Amreena Bhat for insulting Islam, celebrate her death

A day after the actress was killed, India Today journalist Pooja Shali revealed how the Kashmiri actress, before and even after her death, had been receiving a lot of hate from the people of her own community for allegedly insulting Islam. She was being targeted for her work by the people of the Muslim community. In fact, after her murder, many radical Islamists were even seen celebrating on social media.

I scrolled through Amreena Bhat’s Instagram profile. Fun, harmless Videos, lip-syncing to film songs. Spreading happiness. Conservative dressing.



Then, read the comments. Threatening, demeaning, shaming her. Soon was shot dead, at home.

Itna bhi bardasht na hua. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/GZOoy85NHA — Pooja Shali (@PoojaShali) May 25, 2022

On May 26, the India Today TV anchor took to Twitter to share screenshots of the abusive messages Amreena Bhat had received on her Instagram handle, before and even after her death. In one message sent to Amreena four weeks ago on her Instagram handle, one user Aseef Bashir wrote in Hindi, roughly translating to “Aunty, understand, you have been defaming the name of Muslims.”

One Emmu Imran wrote, “Have some shame, you mad woman. What will become of you if you don’t fear Allah, you ill-mannered woman.”

In another screenshot shared by Pooja Shali, one Musharraf Altaf Wani lauded Amarina’s killers after she was shot dead, “Glad to hear that unknown gunmen have killed Tiktok Girl. I’m proud of those unknown gunmen.” Meanwhile, Aman Rauf wrote, “Overall, you deserved what you got. You should at least know you are not doing right.”

Likewise, another Instagram user going by the handle 33_Daniyal also applauded Amreena’s killers. Besides, she also attracted some abusive comments targeting her work owing to her Muslim identity by Islamists like Shenfu Malik, Shaukat etc.

Amreena Bhat was very popular on social media. With around 26.8K followers on Instagram, she would make reels and musical videos. Her last reel on a Bollywood song had a strap on it. It reads: “Love you MA”.