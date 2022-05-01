Delhi’s chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party president Arvind Kejriwal highlighted his divisive agenda once again on 1st May 2022 while addressing AAP workers in Gujarat. Kejriwal questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making a Maharashtrian person the head of its Gujarat state unit.

It is notable that on 1st May 1960, two separate states Gujarat and Maharashtra were carved out of what used to be a bilingual Mumbai province in India under British rule. Therefore, 1st May is celebrated as the state foundation day in both Gujarat and Maharashtra. Arvind Kejriwal chose this day to share his divisive agenda in the state.

Arvind Kejriwal said, “I am offended by one thing for long. Who is the president of BJP’s Gujarat state unit? CR Patil. Where does he hail from? He is from Maharashtra. So, among the 6.5 crore Gujaratis, the BJP leaders did not get a person to make the president of their state unit? This is a huge insult to the people of Gujarat. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders could not find an eligible person from 6.5 crore Gujaratis who could be the president of their state unit?”

Arvind Kejriwal did not stop here. He further attempted to push his divisive thoughts by saying, “No party committed an insult bigger than this. Will these people rule Gujarat from Maharashtra? Will these people run Gujarat through a person from Maharashtra? The people of Gujarat will not tolerate this. Convert the upcoming election into a revolution. This time there will be no elections; rather the foundation of a new Gujarat will be laid.”

Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted about this. He wrote, “Maharashtra’s CR Patil is the Gujarat BJP president. Didn’t the BJP get a single Gujarati to make its president? People say, he is not just the President, he runs the Government of Gujarat. He is the real CM. This is a huge insult to the people of Gujarat. BJP people, give a Gujarati president to Gujarat.”

Arvind Kejriwal incidentally hails from Haryana and is currently the chief minister of Delhi. Many of the ministers in his cabinet are originally from Uttar Pradesh.

On the same day when Kejriwal was trying to pit Gujaratis against Maharashtrians in Gujarat, old tweets of Aam Aadmi Party’s Himachal Pradesh state social media president Harpreet Singh Bedi went viral on Twitter with his pro-Khalistan stance. The AAP member from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh deleted his Twitter account after his blatant demands for a separate Khalistan state created a controversy on social media.

This is not the first time that Arvind Kejriwal and his party have displayed their divisive and secessionist tendencies. Aam Aadmi Party, which won an impressive victory in recent Punjab assembly elections, has been supporting separatist elements in Punjab. The party has been accused of colluding with Khalistani separatist groups, revealed even by former party leaders like Dr. Kumar Vishwas.

Prior to this, the AAP supremo had been questioned over his alleged support of the infamous ‘tukde tukde gang’ members Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, and Anirban Bhattacharya after they were arrested on charges of sedition after the event in the JNU campus in February 2016.

The AAP government, on its part, kept procrastinating and delaying the process of grant of sanctions to prosecute former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar, radical Islamist Umar Khalid, and others in the sedition case.

After the Aam Aadmi Party’s clean sweep in Punjab in the 2022 Assembly elections, the banned Khalistani organization SFJ had written a letter to the new Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann demanding a Khalistani referendum. In a letter released by the SFJ, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the anti-India outfit, made a sensational allegation that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP treacherously used Khalistan votes and funds to win Punjab.