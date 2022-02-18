Former AAP member Kumar Vishwas on Friday hit back at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after the latter rejected allegations of harbouring separatist dreams, terming them “comedy” and characterising himself as the world’s “sweetest terrorist”. Lashing out at Kejriwal, Vishwas said the AAP supremo met terror sympathisers in his home during the last assembly elections in Punjab.

In his interview with ANI, Vishwas said that Kejriwal and AAP party were consorting with separatists and terror sympathisers during the run-up to the Punjab assembly elections in 2017.

#WATCH Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas responds to Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/HLpXSD31ki — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

“Nobody called you a terrorist. But, we would like to know, didn’t people who sympathised with terror organisations come to your home during the last assembly elections in Punjab? When I raised an objection against it, I was ousted from the party’s Punjab meetings. I somehow got into one of the meetings and saw the same people attending it. When I warned him(Kejriwal) about the people he was fraternising with, he told me it will benefit us,” Vishwas said.

In a scathing attack against Kejriwal, Vishwas said the AAP supremo has two strong suits—one is to lie through his teeth with remarkable confidence and the other one is to pull out a victim card and claim that the entire world is targeting him. “He used these strong suits to first deceive the country, then his party associates, and finally the people of a state,” Vishwas said.

Calling Kejriwal’s allegations that he is being targeted by the opposition parties a sham, Vishwas challenged him to announce that he will be fighting against Khalistan and Khalistanis and would not let them flourish under his rule. “I challenge Kejriwal, can he denounce Khalistan? Can he proclaim that he will be fighting against Khalistanis? Can he declare that Khalistan will never become a reality?” Vishwas asked.

Earlier today, Kejriwal played victim to fend off allegations of harbouring separatist tendencies that were levelled against him by Kumar Vishwas in an earlier interview. Kejriwal rubbished the allegations as “comedy”, and alleged that he might be the world’s “sweetest terrorist” for building schools and hospitals.

On February 16, during an interview with news agency ANI, former Aam Aadmi Party leader and poet Dr Kumar Vishwas called out Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal for extending support to separatists. He said that at one point, Kejriwal claimed he would either become Chief Minister of Punjab or will become first Prime Minister of an independent nation (Khalistan).

Vishwas was talking about Kejriwal’s campaigns in the Punjab assembly elections. He said Kejriwal should understand Punjab is not just a state but an emotion. He said, “Amidst this, a person like him, whom I suggested not take support from the separatists and fringe elements who were linked to the Khalistani movement in the last elections, and he told me not to worry. When I asked him how he would become CM, he told me the formula as well. He is on the same path. Even if he is not on the same path, he will use a puppet to control the government.”