Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, has sparked outrage for his recent comments in the legislative assembly in which he mocked ‘The Kashmir Files’ and implied that the Kashmiri Hindu genocide was ‘fake’ by calling the movie a “Jhoothi film“ (full of lies).

Delhi CM had made the remark in response to the pleas to make Kashmir Files tax-free in Delhi. Criticising BJP for supporting the film, he had asked the filmmakers to put the film up on YouTube for free.

Taking offence at Kejriwal’s insensitivity towards Hindus by openly denying the Kashmiri genocide, several Kashmiri Hindus, on March 30, staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house in Delhi. Many protestors expressed their displeasure at Kejriwal’s remark and said that it only exposed his insensitive mindset.

Kejriwal’s anti-Hindu remark not only irked hundreds of Kashmiri Hindus but also drew flak from many BJP leaders who condemned Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party for always adopting anti-India and anti-Hindu policies.

While Tejasvi Surya, BJP Yuva Morcha president and MP from Bengaluru demanded an ‘unconditional apology’ from Delhi Chief Minister, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urged Kejriwal to not be “anti-Hindu openly.

BJP national secretary and Delhi co in-charge Dr Alka Gurjar said Kejriwal has always attacked Sanatan dharma which is shameful. Former Union Health Minister and MP Dr Harshwardhan said the kind of language being used by Kejriwal for Hindus shows his mental bankruptcy.

As has been rightfully pointed out, while Arvind Kejriwal has spent the last few years touting his own and his party’s Hindu credentials, his past several deeds like opposing jobs for Kashmiri Hindus, opposing the CAA, raising questions on Ram Mandir, sheltering anti-Hindu Delhi riots kingpins Tahir Husain and Amanatullah Khan, his nexus with the Khalistanis, supporting the tukde tukde gang, demolishing old Hanuman temple in Chandni Chowk, to name a few, have gone on to openly display Kejriwal’s anti-Hindus mentality.

AAP govt tried to stop Kashmiri Hindus from getting jobs

Recently, the teachers’ association of Kashmiri Pandits busted Arvind Kejriwal’s lies that his Government gave permanent jobs to 233 Kashmiri Pandits who had been working on contracts in Delhi for decades. The association revealed how the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal had fought years of a legal battle to oppose the regularisation of the Kashmiri Hindu teachers.

It becomes imperative to note here that in its press note, the Kashmiri Hindu migrants teachers association clearly wrote how it had first approached the court in 2010 after which a single bench delivered a judgment in favour of their regularisation, which was challenged by the government before a double bench. The association said this bench also directed that the teachers be regularised, which was challenged by the Kejriwal government in the Supreme Court, which dismissed its petition in 2018.

“In 2019, finally the government regularised Kashmiri migrant teachers, having no other option left. This indicates that the Delhi government was never interested in regularising the services of KMT. In fact, the Delhi government opposed the regularisation till the very end,” read the statement issued by the Government School Teachers Association (Migrant) on March 28.

Arvind Kejriwal insults Hindus and their beliefs

In 2020, Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of AAP had declared himself a devotee of Lord Hanuman. He had also claimed that since Lord Hanuman is a devotee of Lord Ram, by extension, even he is so. Kejriwal has announced that after the Ram Mandir is constructed in Ayodhya, he will take the elderly people from Delhi to Ayodhya for darshan.

Interestingly, it is this ‘Ram Bhakt’ who, not long ago, on several occasions, had questioned the need for a Ram Mandir.

In 2014, he had shamed the Hindus for trying to build a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram saying his Nani (grandmother) would never have approved of it.

When Ayodhya Ram Mandir was a distant reality, Kejriwal mocked the intent and repeatedly said that the government should instead build schools, colleges and hospitals.

Not just the Delhi CM, his colleagues have also time and again opposed the construction of Ram Mandir. AAP leader Sanjay Singh, in an attempt to gain relevancy in politics, had run a misinformation campaign alleging funds misappropriations by the BJP and Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust in June 2021.

Further insulting Lord Hanuman, of whom he claims to be a devout devotee, Kejriwal shared a cartoon depicting the Hindu god ‘setting fire’ to JNU as a distraction. This he did after Leftist students at JNU attacked ABVP students in January 2020 over a semester form at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Kejriwal, who has always tried to portray himself as a devout Hindu, had another awkward encounter ahead of the 2020 Delhi elections when he grossly misquoted the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita. Taking a sly dig at their ideological opponents-BJP, he said that it is written in Gita that a true Hindu is brave and never runs away from the field. The ‘devoted’ Hindu was unaware that throughout the 700 Sanskrit verses in Bhagavad Gita, the word “Hindu” has not been used anywhere.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Kejriwal had shared an image where a man with a broom can be seen hitting the Swastika symbol, a symbol holy to Hindus, Buddhists and Jains.

Someone sent this … pic.twitter.com/IScYDLgwZr — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 20, 2019

Arvind Kejriwal and his party have time and again insulted Hindus. In August 2020, the official Twitter handle of AAP had shared pictures of Kanchenjunga in Sikkim, held sacred by both Hindus and the Buddhists, Kamet Peak, and Nanda Devi hills in Uttarakhand, where lies a sacred temple of Nanda Devi, an incarnation of the Hindu Goddess Durga. It drew analogies between these sacred peaks and a humongous landfill at Ghazipur in Delhi. The contentious tweet was accompanied by the caption, “Highest Mountains of India.”

AAP Tweet

In 2016, the AAP faced widespread criticism, especially from the Sikh community after it published a picture of the Golden Temple and the party symbol ‘broom’ on the title page of its youth manifesto and then compared the same with holy scriptures of the Sikhs, Hindus, and Christians in a speech at its release.

Arvind Kejriwal, who has frequently made anti-Hindi Tweets and remarks, has clearly never objected to his party members engaging in similar misbehaviour. Last year, a controversy was sparked after several of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Virender Singh Kadian’s 2017 Hinduphobic tweets went viral on social media.

It must be mentioned that Kadian was handed the election ticket by Arvind-Kejriwal led AAP and he secured his seat from the Delhi Cantt constituency in South-west Delhi. In a vile Hinduphobic tweet, Virender Singh Kadian said, “All Godmen are ch*tiyas. The biggest ones are those who go to listen to their religious lectures. Mama’s boy, aren’t the fake 33 crore gods not enough?”

Along similar lines, in 2021, Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat head Gopal Italia’s old Tweets where he made disparaging remarks about the Hindu community and rituals had also gone viral. In this regard, an FIR was also filed against Italia in Assam by a member of the Hindu IT Cell, Santanu Saikia. In both cases, the party supremo Arvind Kejriwal refused to remark.

Delhi Hanuman Temple demolition

There was a significant blame game going on over the demolition of the 100-year-old Hanuman temple in Chandni Chowk in Delhi with VHP blaming the Aam Aadmi Government in the national capital for not protecting the Temple against demolition at the Delhi High Court.

The BJP had blamed the AAP for the demolition despite the fact that it was NDMC that demolished because it claimed the Delhi Government could have intervened in the matter but did not.

The BJP also claimed that the AAP saved two other structures but chose not to do so in the case of the Hanuman Temple.

Aam Aadmi Party’s involvement in anti-Hindu protests

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has always been at the forefront of providing tactical support to any type of protest or violence against Hindus. Though Kejriwal has never publicly endorsed such incidents but has never either held back his loyalists like Tahir Hussain and Amanatullah Khan who played a major role in the February 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy.

The anti-CAA protests in 2020, which ultimately culminated in the anti-Hindu Delhi riots in February 2020, was a clear manifestation of planned genocide against Hindus living in the Muslim-dominated areas.

In 2020, the AAP alleged that protests led by women at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood against the Citizenship Amendment Act were “scripted and strategised” by the Bharatiya Janata Party for political gains. Not coming as a surprise, the assorted bunch of so-called liberals had also jumped on the bandwagon. They too had claimed that the Shaheen Bagh shooter, Kapil Gujjar, who open fire near the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh on February 1, was allegedly associated with the BJP and was inspired to pick up the gun after senior leaders like Anurag Thakur and Delhi MP Parvesh Singh Sahib had ‘instigated him with slogans’.

This conspiracy theory peddled by the AAP and the ‘liberal-secular’ media, however, fell flat when the Delhi Police revealed that the shooter who fired at the Shaheen Bagh protest site belonged to Aam Aadmi Party, exposing the dangerous nexus between the Arvind Kejriwal led AAP and the shooter to instigate large scale violence on the streets of the Delhi.

The Delhi Crime Branch has found certain pictures on the mobile phone of Kapil Gujjar. In these pictures, Kapil Gujjar can be seen with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh. In the pictures, AAP Dy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh are seen felicitating Kapil Gujjar and his father.

In fact, it was also revealed that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was not only instrumental in orchestrating riots in Delhi but was equally involved in steering the Shaheen Bagh ‘protest’ which was actually a hub of Islamic supremacists and rabid anti-CAA demonstrators who harboured hatred against those who did not conform to their worldview about the citizenship law.

A Uber driver living in Tahir Hussain’s neighbourhood disclosed that prior to the Delhi riots, the AAP leader regularly gathered groups of people in his house who were then sent to the Shaheen Bagh site to participate in the ‘protest’.

AAP leader Tahir Hussain in his confession during the interrogation of Delhi Police said that Khalid Saifi, who is very close to him, planned the riots with him. He once told him that his political position and money should be used against Hindus and for the community. He promised Saifi that he will always be ready to take any step. After the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman and the Indian government passed Citizen Amendment Act tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah, Tahir and Khalid met and decided that this was time they have to act.

The charge sheet pertaining to FIR 114 states that Tahir played a vital role in burning several Hindu shops in the Khajuri Khas area along with his accomplices.

Arvind Kejriwal supports the ‘tukde tukde’ gang

Prior to this, the AAP supremo had tried his best to shield and protect members of the tukde tukde gang like Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya after they were arrested on charges of sedition for raising slogans, challenging the Indian State’s sovereignty and calling for its balkanization during the event organised in the JNU campus in February 2016. At the event, slogans like ‘Afzal hum sharminda hai, tere kaatil zinda hai” (Afzal we are ashamed that your killers are still alive), and ‘Bandook se lenge Azadi’ (We will snatch freedom from India by the gun) was captured in news reports.

The AAP government, on its part, kept procrastinating and delaying the process of grant of sanctions to prosecute former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar, radical Islamist Umar Khalid and others in a sedition case.

Shockingly, in 2019, the Arvind Kejriwal government had rejected Delhi Police’s request for sanction to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar and others. The AAP govt led by Arvind Kejriwal was of the view that the accused had ‘no intention’ of inciting violence and did not raise such slogans during the march. In fact, the Delhi government had found the evidence provided by Delhi Police ‘flimsy’ and ‘riddled with gaps’.

According to reports, in the year 2020, the Delhi Police urged the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to clear their pending request for prosecuting controversial ultra-left wing leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others in connection with the JNU sedition case.

The Delhi court had also asked the Delhi government to file a status report relating to the issue of pendency of sanction in the JNU sedition case to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

After years of delay, at last, in February 2020, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital permitted the prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a long-pending sedition case.

Arvind Kejriwal and his party’s dalliance with Khalistani separatists

Furthermore, Arvind Kejriwal and his party’s close nexus with Khalaistani separatists, who have advocated the secession of Punjab with the support of Pakistan, is yet another proof of the party’s anti-India and anti-Hindu mindset.

In fact, OpIndia extensively reported on how the Aam Aadmi Party, along with other opposition parties such as the Congress, supported the ‘farmers’ protest at the Singhu border against the Central government’s farm laws, which was hijacked by Khalistani elements.

Most notably, former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas recently made explosive allegations against Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party. Vishwas had said that Kejriwal and AAP party were consorting with separatists and terror sympathisers during the run-up to the Punjab assembly elections in 2017. He also insinuated that people sympathising with the Khalistani cause visited Kejriwal at his residence ahead of the 2017 assembly elections.

AAP even provided the protesters at Singhu Border with free WiFi. Thus, backing from opposition parties complicated the whole situation immensely.

The opposition parties also contributed to the mess by spreading fake news about the farm laws and creating a sense of hysteria among farmers in Haryana and Punjab. When the government warned that Khalistani elements were making attempts to hijack the protests, it was accused of maligning the farmers.

It was these Khalistani elements who stormed the national capital on Republic Day 2021 and eventually managed to breach the premises of the Red Fort where a Sikh Flag was unfurled. The events were reminiscent of some of the darkest moments of the Indian Republic and the visuals of the police personnel being attacked were disturbing indeed.

In fact, after the Aam Aadmi Party’s clean sweep in Punjab in the 2022 Assembly elections, the banned Khalistani organization SFJ had written a letter to the now, Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann requesting that the AAP allow a Khalistani referendum.

In a letter released by the SFJ, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the anti-India outfit, made a sensational allegation that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP treacherously used Khalistan votes and funds to win Punjab.