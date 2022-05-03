Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Gujarat: Banners of Lord Parshuram torn in Ahmedabad ahead of Maha Aarti, four including minor arrested

Vandals in Ahmedabad damage the signboard of 'Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Chowk' in Ahmedabad, tear up posters in Vasna.

Lincoln Sokhadia
Vandals damage Parshuram Jayanti posters in Vasna, Ahmedabad
On wee hours of May 3, 2022, some miscreants were caught on camera tearing banners announcing the Maha Aarti for Lord Parshuram in Vasna area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The image of Lord Parshuram was also attacked by sticks and broken. Around four banners near it were also torn down. The entire act was caught in CCTV camera.

Speaking to OpIndia, Hitesh Trivedi, President of Ahmedabad district of Shri Samast Gujarat Brahmasamaj said that a police complaint in this regard has been lodged. Trivedi said that on occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, they had organised a function at Ambaji temple near Jivraj Park, Vasna. At around 2:30 AM, they all finished their work and went home. At around 3:30 AM they got a call that some miscreants were vandalising the posters.

Damaged signboard

Some vandals had damaged the signboard that read ‘Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Chowk’. The banners place around it were also torn down and damaged.

The police arrested four miscreants at around 9 am on Tuesday. One of the accused is a juvenile. Trivedi informed OpIndia that after the celebration of Lord Parshuram Janmotsav, the miscreants would be brought there and would be made to apologise in public.

Recently, on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti, attacks were carried out, mostly by Islamists, on the procession carried out by Hindus. ‘Liberal’ media and apologists of fundamental Islam put the blame on Hindus and accused them of chanting ‘provocative slogan’ of Jai Shri Ram when the processions were passing through ‘Muslim areas’.

Note: Report originally published in OpIndia Gujarati. You can read it here.

Searched termsparshuram jayanti
Lincoln Sokhadia
Young and enthusiastic journalist, having modern vision though bound with roots. Shares deep interests in subjects like Politics, history, literature, spititual science etc.

