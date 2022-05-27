The Anjuman Intezamiya Masajid Committee has urged Muslims to offer Friday namaz in the mosques close to their houses instead of visiting the Gyanvapi premises, adding that those who still wish to visit it should perform wuzu and istinja before coming for Friday prayers.

It must be noted that during the videography of the Gyanvapi premises, a Shivling was found in the wuzukhana of the disputed structure. Wuzu means washing hands and mouth before offering Islamic prayers. Istinja means cleaning one’s private parts after urinating. Varanasi civil court has sealed the wuzukhana and the istinjakhana (toilets) of the Gyanvapi premises. However, an alternative facility for wuzu was made available.

Anjuman Intezamiya Masajid Committee has appealed to Muslims that they should offer the Friday prayers in the mosques near their homes, rather than visiting the Gyanvapi premises. Joint Secretary S M Yasin has advised Muslims to not come in large numbers to offer prayers at Gyanvapi. He said that every effort is being made to resolve the issue. He added, “May Allah soon find a solution to this problem. With the sealing of the wuzukhana and istinjakhana (toilets), the problem of wuzu and istinja is being faced at the time of namaz. People gather here in large numbers on Friday to offer prayers. So at that time, there will be more problems.”

He further said, “Because of this, Anjuman Intezamiya Masajid Committee Banaras appeals to everyone to avoid coming for prayers in large numbers. Like every time, this time also people should offer the Friday prayer in their own locality. At the same time, those who come for Friday namaz here should come after performing istinja and wuzu so that they do not face any problem here.” It is notable that tight security measures have been deployed on the Gyanvapi premises.

Even the last Friday, the Masajid Committee had made a similar appeal to people, asking them not to come in large numbers to the disputed so-called mosque. Despite this appeal, more than 1200 Muslims had gathered at Gyanvapi to offer the Friday prayers. The premises were full of Muslims one hour before the time of namaz. Security forces had to show extra alertness to keep an eye on the people because the issue is very sensitive. The next hearing in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case in the Varanasi court is scheduled for 30th May 2022.