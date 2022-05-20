A huge crowd gathered at the disputed structure in the Gyanvapi complex during Friday prayers on 20th May 2022. According to locals, they have never seen the disputed Gyanvapi structure so crowded. Now that Shivling has been reportedly discovered inside Gyanvapi Mosque, a large number of people came to offer Namaz on Friday.

Earlier, when the survey of the Gyanvapi complex was conducted, a similar crowd had gathered at that time. For the first time since the Gyanvapi complex survey, a large number of Muslims had arrived during the Friday prayers. During this time, the Masjid management had to announce on behalf of the mosque committee and tell the Namazis to go back due to the crowd. People were diverted to Raziya’s Masjid which is situated nearby.

As the number of Muslims arriving at the disputed structure for offering prayers increased, they were being allowed to enter from gate number 4 of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple complex. All the necessary security measures were ensured by the local police. When the Muslims came out of the so-called mosque at the disputed structure, none of them was seen interacting with the media or other people. Reportedly, the mosque committee had asked the Namazis not to say anything to anyone in order to avoid any possible conflict if someone makes any sensational statement accidentally.

Still, while talking to Zee News, one of the Muslims coming out of the mosque said, “People have come here to offer the Friday Namaz. The whole mosque was full. On almost every Friday there is such a crowd. Look, it is related to people’s feelings, so they come here and offer the Namaz. It is true that this time there is an increase in the number of people attending the Friday Namaz. But everything was carried out with discipline and there is no law and order problem.”

According to reports, since the wuzukhana was sealed after the discovery of Shivling there, the administration had also provided an alternative arrangement for wuzu before offering the Namaz in the so-called mosque.

Sharing the news, journalist Shivam Pratap wrote on Twitter, “People from the Muslim community arrived in large numbers for the Friday prayers. Thousands of Namazis arrived, entry of Namazis from gate no.4 of Kashi Vishwanath temple. On the spot, seeing the crowd of Namazis, it seems that this is the only mosque in the whole of Kashi!!”

In a subsequent tweet, he wrote, “Announcement of mosque management: Gyanvapi mosque was filled with Namazis, offer prayers elsewhere. People are not ready to listen, now gate no. 4 has been closed!! The local shop owners said, “There has never been such a crowd, today a countless number of Namazis reached, the hands and feet of the administration are swelled!!”

मस्जिद प्रबंधन का एलान : ज्ञानवापी मस्जिद नमाजियों से फुल हुई, कहीं और पढ़ें नमाज.



लोग मानने को तैयार नहीं, अब गेट न. 4 बंद किया गया!!



स्थानीय दुकान वालों ने बताया, कभी इतनी भीड़ नहीं हुई, आज हद्द से ज्यादा नमाजी पहुंचे, प्रशासन के हाथ पांव फूले!! https://t.co/xFnTWLFwJD — Shivam Pratap (@journalistspsc) May 20, 2022

Reacting to the developments in Kashi, Bharatiya Janata Party’s spokesperson Ajay Sehrawat tweeted, “Namazis are adamant about going inside the Gyanvapi temple, the full capacity of the mosque is 700 but more than 1200 people are present. Isn’t this a kind of show of strength??”

ज्ञानवापी मंदिर के अंदर जाने की जिद पर अड़े हैं नमाज़ी, पूरी क्षमता 700 लेकिन 1200 से ज्यादा लोग मौजूद। क्या ये एक तरह का शक्ति प्रदर्शन नहीं है?? — Ajay Sehrawat (@IamAjaySehrawat) May 20, 2022

Meanwhile, among the latest updates in the Gyanvapi case, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the Gyanvapi case to District Judge, Varanasi on 20th May 2022. The Supreme Court ordered that a senior and experienced judicial officer of UP Judicial services will hear the case.