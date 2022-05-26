Wednesday saw a brutal killing of a 25-year-old young man in Karnataka’s Kalburgi for having an inter-faith love affair. Identified as Vijaya Kamble, the deceased was in love with a woman of different faith and was beaten up by a gang of miscreants who avenged his death over the relationship.

Kamble, who hailed from a Hindu family, was in love with a girl belonging to another religion. He was a resident of Bheema Nagar Layout in the Wadi town of Kalburgi district. The victim who wanted to marry the woman faced opposition from the woman’s family over their relationship. The religion of the girl has not been disclosed in reports on the incident.

The Police have informed that on the night of May 25, 2022, Kamble was taken down under a railway bridge by a mob who attacked him using weapons, stones and bricks. The Police said that the victim had been attacked brutally and finally succumbed to death. He suffered heavy bleeding on the spot and lost his life after the attack.

After the incident, the situation in Wadi has turned intense. The Police has beefed up the security in the area. While the case has been taken for investigation, the Police team is monitoring sensitive areas in the town to avoid any escalation of communal violence among different religious groups over the incident.

Earlier this month, 25-year-old Billapuram Nagaraju, a resident of Marredpally, Hyderabad was stabbed to death by the family of his Muslim wife after family members of both Nagaraju and Sultana were not happy with their inter-faith marriage. In a different case, A 24-year-old Hindu man from Gujarat’s Sarkhej was beaten up by three of his wife’s family members and also kidnapped his wife after they objected to their interfaith marriage.