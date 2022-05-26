Thursday, May 26, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Hindu youth Vijaya Kamble killed by a mob over Interfaith love affair in...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Hindu youth Vijaya Kamble killed by a mob over Interfaith love affair in Kalaburgi

25-year-old Vijaya Kambl was in love with a woman of different faith and was beaten to death up by a gang of miscreants who opposed the relationship

OpIndia Staff
Hindu youth killed for having interfaith love affair
Vijaya Kamble, 25 was killed for indulging in an interfaith love affair in Kalburgi. Images: Public TV
94

Wednesday saw a brutal killing of a 25-year-old young man in Karnataka’s Kalburgi for having an inter-faith love affair. Identified as Vijaya Kamble, the deceased was in love with a woman of different faith and was beaten up by a gang of miscreants who avenged his death over the relationship.

Kamble, who hailed from a Hindu family, was in love with a girl belonging to another religion. He was a resident of Bheema Nagar Layout in the Wadi town of Kalburgi district. The victim who wanted to marry the woman faced opposition from the woman’s family over their relationship. The religion of the girl has not been disclosed in reports on the incident.

The Police have informed that on the night of May 25, 2022, Kamble was taken down under a railway bridge by a mob who attacked him using weapons, stones and bricks. The Police said that the victim had been attacked brutally and finally succumbed to death. He suffered heavy bleeding on the spot and lost his life after the attack.

After the incident, the situation in Wadi has turned intense. The Police has beefed up the security in the area. While the case has been taken for investigation, the Police team is monitoring sensitive areas in the town to avoid any escalation of communal violence among different religious groups over the incident.

Earlier this month, 25-year-old Billapuram Nagaraju, a resident of Marredpally, Hyderabad was stabbed to death by the family of his Muslim wife after family members of both Nagaraju and Sultana were not happy with their inter-faith marriage. In a different case, A 24-year-old Hindu man from Gujarat’s Sarkhej was beaten up by three of his wife’s family members and also kidnapped his wife after they objected to their interfaith marriage.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government to amend law making herself chancellor of state-run universities replacing the Governor

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: 4 arrested for offering Namaz at Taj Mahal mosque on non-Friday, locals say ASI started enforcing the rule recently

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Mob of 300 Muslims attacks refugee Hindu family from Pakistan, pelts stones, Police terms it as a clash over road accident

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Minor Hindu boy forcefully converted and married to older Muslim woman, cleric and three others arrested after video of ‘nikah’ goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice calls Kashmiri Muslims to block Amarnath Yatra to take revenge against sentencing of Yasin Malik in terror-funding case

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani journalist cites Jogendra Nath Mandal to boast about Jinnah’s secularism: Here is why their first law minister had returned to India

OpIndia Staff -

Despite court orders to demolish illegal tomb of Afzal Khan at Pratapgad, Maharashtra govt continues to protect it: Here is what we know about...

Suyash -

Dear Liberals, the blood of Texas children is on your already blood-soaked hands: Here is how

Ganesh R -

Delhi anti-Hindu riots accused Shahrukh Pathan, who had fired bullets at policeman gets hero’s welcome during 4-hour parole: Watch

OpIndia Staff -

New Zealand: Jaspal Singh sentenced to jail for attempted murder of radio commentator Harnek Singh, court says religious extremism was prime reason

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,825FollowersFollow
26,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com