On Thursday, the remand report by the Hyderabad police revealed that the accused Syed Mubin Ahmed had planned the murder of B Nagaraju, the Hindu man who was brutally killed in full public view over an inter-faith marriage with his Muslim wife. Syed Mubin Ahmed had killed Nagaraju brutally in full public view because he was angered over the interfaith marriage of his sister Ashrin Sulthana.

According to reports, the accused had used a mobile spyware to track and locate Nagaraju on the day of his murder. The accused had first planned to kill Nagaraju outside a car showroom where he used to work but could not execute the plan due to heavy traffic. Later he along with an accomplice attacked Nagaraju and his wife when they were on their way to home from the residence of a relative.

Sulthana, wife of Nagaraju has 2 sisters and a brother who is the prime accused in the case. The police report mentions that Ahmed had beat up his sister on multiple occasions and had warned her to stay away from the Hindu man. Sulthana then left her home on January 30 and married Nagaraju in Arya Samaj as per Hindu traditions.

The brother Mubin Ahmed got furious when he heard of his sister’s marriage to a Hindu boy. He also got furious as his sister changed her name from Sulthana to Pallavi. Mubin Ahmed had threatened Nagaraju to leave his sister, but Sulthana and Nagaraju refused to do so. Ahmed then began keeping a watch on Nagaraju. He had hatched a conspiracy to kill the 25-year-old Nagaraju along with his other brother-in-law.

The duo used digital technology to keep a watch on Nagaraju and Sulthana. Mubin Ahmed had reportedly met Nagaraju on an earlier occasion and had pretended to cooperate with him. He had installed spyware on Nagaraju’s phone under the pretext of checking his phone to see if he had other women in his life, as per a report in the Deccan Chronicle. On May 4, he spotted Nagaraju at the Saroornagar area and called his other brother-in-law Mansoor Ahmed to execute the plan.

The duo arranged for a knife and iron rods and proceeded to the Saroornagar area. They meanwhile traced his exact location and reached the Maruti showroom in the city. They allowed him to complete his working hours and later followed him on the street. However, the plan was dismissed as the duo failed to spot the target in heavy traffic.

Later they again traced his location and stabbed him to death while Nagaraju was on his way home with his wife from a relative’s residence. Reportedly, the incident took place in the outside the Saroornagar Tehsildar’s office in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The assailants fled the scene and were later arrested by the Hyderabad Police.

Earlier, on May 7, Sulthana, wife of the deceased Nagaraju had stated that her own family had threatened her to kill if she ever married the Hindu guy. She also said that her brother tried to kill her twice before she had eloped to marry Nagaraju. The couple were in a relationship for nearly a decade and got married this January. Ahmed has been seeking revenge since January. The Hyderabad Police so far have arrested two accused in the case. Further investigations are underway.