On Saturday (May 28), the Islamic outfit Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind organised a mega gathering of 5000 Muslim organisations to discuss the raging issues of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), disputes surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque and Qutub Minar.

The event, which will continue till Sunday (May 29), is being held in the Deoband district of Uttar Pradesh. During the 2-day programme, various issues related to the Muslim community will be discussed by the Ulemas.

The district administration oversaw security arrangements for the event and deployed a large contingent of police forces. The programme was initiated by the unfurling of the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind’s flag, followed by the presentation of Naat Pak and Tilawat-e-Quran Pak.

While speaking about the development, President Maulana Mahmood Madani had alleged Islamophobia over the ongoing debate on the Gyanvapi mosque.

He claimed, “The condition of the country and the government’s silence on it is concerning…This needs to change, and therefore, the people who wish well for the country, will have to manage it, and end the prevailing environment of division.”

Madani stated, “For now, debates on the Gyanvapi mosque, the Shahi Idgah mosques are going on…A resolution with respect to them will come either by today evening or tomorrow morning.”

He informed that the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind will fight for the Gyanvapi mosque and that he would go to jail if necessary. One Maulana Niaz Ahmed Farooqui threatened that the claim over the Gyanvapi mosque could lead to the creation of another Pakistan.

Farooqui, who serves as the media-in-charge of Jamiat- Ulama-I-Hind, warned, “Hatred is being propelled against Muslims in the country. Pakistan was created the last time there was a tirade of this sort against the Muslims. I don’t understand what exactly these people want.”

War of words between Congress, BJP over Deoband event

The 2-day programme by Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind has been endorsed by senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi. He claimed, “Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind is a secular and non-political organisation. Its leaders have contributed a great deal, and even made a lot of sacrifices during the freedom movement…They have spent their nights in jail.”

“All these issues, be it Gyanvapi mosque or Shahi Idgah, instead of blaming the Muslims, we should blame the parties that call themselves secular…For they have kept silent, thinking that they do not lose one side,” he added.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has expressed concern about the Deoband event, organised by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind. He stated, “In the name of the procession (jalsa), a few parties are working to provoke the sentiments of people. It is being said that the patience of Muslims is being tested. This is a clear attempt at provocation.”

He had lambasted Owaisi, Akhilesh Yadav and Tauqeer Raza for inciting the religious feelings.

Gyanvapi mosque controversy

The Gyanvapi Mosque is a disputed structure built over the ruins of the desecrated old Kashi Vishwanath Temple by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple complex, which is adjacent to the disputed mosque complex, was built by Ahilya Bai Holkar of Indore in 1780. A Varanasi court on May 12 allowed a videographic survey of the disputed structure.

Varanasi’s Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar issued guidelines for the same and added that a report of the survey must be submitted by May 17. A 54-member team, led by advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra, surveyed the Gyanvapi complex basement and the western wall on May 14.

According to the reports, the survey team opened eight vaults of the disputed structure of the Gyanvapi mosque. On May 16, counsel Hari Shankar Jain representing the Hindu side informed the court that a Shivling was discovered inside the premises during the survey.

While speaking to Aaj Tak, he claimed that the Shivling was originally studded with a diamond and was removed after occupation. He explained the missing diamond as the cause behind the crack on the upper part of the Shivling.

Madan Mohan Yadav, another lawyer representing the Hindu side, said the Shivling is 12 feet by 8 inches in diameter and is in the direction where Nandi is facing, as is customary.