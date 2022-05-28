Saturday, May 28, 2022
HomeNews ReportsJamiat-Ulama-i-Hind raises Gyanvapi issue at Deoband event, to pass resolution
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind raises Gyanvapi issue at Deoband event, to pass resolution

The 2-day programme by Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind has been endorsed by senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi

OpIndia Staff
Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind holds mass gathering in Deoband over Gyanvapi dispute
Maulana Niaz Ahmed Farooqui, image via Twitter/ Piyush Rai
6

On Saturday (May 28), the Islamic outfit Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind organised a mega gathering of 5000 Muslim organisations to discuss the raging issues of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), disputes surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque and Qutub Minar.

The event, which will continue till Sunday (May 29), is being held in the Deoband district of Uttar Pradesh. During the 2-day programme, various issues related to the Muslim community will be discussed by the Ulemas.

The district administration oversaw security arrangements for the event and deployed a large contingent of police forces. The programme was initiated by the unfurling of the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind’s flag, followed by the presentation of Naat Pak and Tilawat-e-Quran Pak.

While speaking about the development, President Maulana Mahmood Madani had alleged Islamophobia over the ongoing debate on the Gyanvapi mosque.

He claimed, “The condition of the country and the government’s silence on it is concerning…This needs to change, and therefore, the people who wish well for the country, will have to manage it, and end the prevailing environment of division.”

Madani stated, “For now, debates on the Gyanvapi mosque, the Shahi Idgah mosques are going on…A resolution with respect to them will come either by today evening or tomorrow morning.”

He informed that the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind will fight for the Gyanvapi mosque and that he would go to jail if necessary. One Maulana Niaz Ahmed Farooqui threatened that the claim over the Gyanvapi mosque could lead to the creation of another Pakistan.

Farooqui, who serves as the media-in-charge of Jamiat- Ulama-I-Hind, warned, “Hatred is being propelled against Muslims in the country. Pakistan was created the last time there was a tirade of this sort against the Muslims. I don’t understand what exactly these people want.”

War of words between Congress, BJP over Deoband event

The 2-day programme by Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind has been endorsed by senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi. He claimed, “Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind is a secular and non-political organisation. Its leaders have contributed a great deal, and even made a lot of sacrifices during the freedom movement…They have spent their nights in jail.”

“All these issues, be it Gyanvapi mosque or Shahi Idgah, instead of blaming the Muslims, we should blame the parties that call themselves secular…For they have kept silent, thinking that they do not lose one side,” he added.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has expressed concern about the Deoband event, organised by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind. He stated, “In the name of the procession (jalsa), a few parties are working to provoke the sentiments of people. It is being said that the patience of Muslims is being tested. This is a clear attempt at provocation.”

He had lambasted Owaisi, Akhilesh Yadav and Tauqeer Raza for inciting the religious feelings.

Gyanvapi mosque controversy

The Gyanvapi Mosque is a disputed structure built over the ruins of the desecrated old Kashi Vishwanath Temple by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple complex, which is adjacent to the disputed mosque complex, was built by Ahilya Bai Holkar of Indore in 1780. A Varanasi court on May 12 allowed a videographic survey of the disputed structure.

Varanasi’s Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar issued guidelines for the same and added that a report of the survey must be submitted by May 17. A 54-member team, led by advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra, surveyed the Gyanvapi complex basement and the western wall on May 14.

According to the reports, the survey team opened eight vaults of the disputed structure of the Gyanvapi mosque. On May 16,  counsel Hari Shankar Jain representing the Hindu side informed the court that a Shivling was discovered inside the premises during the survey.

While speaking to Aaj Tak, he claimed that the Shivling was originally studded with a diamond and was removed after occupation. He explained the missing diamond as the cause behind the crack on the upper part of the Shivling.

Madan Mohan Yadav, another lawyer representing the Hindu side, said the Shivling is 12 feet by 8 inches in diameter and is in the direction where Nandi is facing, as is customary.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Can’t do anything, monkeys are Hanuman incarnation and now all chant Hanuman Chalisa’: Maharashtra minister when farmer complained about monkey menace

OpIndia Staff -

Congress set to meet to decide its Rajya Sabha nominees, Rahul Gandhi to join ‘virtually’ as he extends his London trip

OpIndia Staff -

‘One didi came to UP in support of SP, then there were 12,000 incidents of violence in Bengal’: Yogi Adityanath slams Mamata Banerjee for...

OpIndia Staff -

New dispute in Gyanvapi issue: Varanasi weaver Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari produces British era record to allege the land area has shrunk by two-third

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Abbas, Mujabir arrested for attempting to kill woman for refusing to convert to Islam, had pushed her out of the car, fired...

OpIndia Staff -

Vivek Agnihotri reveals how The New York Times wrote an article against his movie without quoting him in full, releases screenshots of answers: Read

OpIndia Staff -

‘Denied drinking water because I am SC’: Lok Sabha panel summons DGP, Mumbai CP over MP Navneet Rana’s complaint of ‘inhuman treatment’ in jail

OpIndia Staff -

‘I am a devotee of Lord Shiva, my forefathers were Rajput’: Muslim man Shaikh Jafar Qureshi does Ghar Wapsi in MP, adopts Sanatan Dharma

OpIndia Staff -

Indigo to cough up ₹5 lacs penalty for deboarding a differently-abled child, DGCA takes action after the intervention of Aviation Minister

OpIndia Staff -

‘Having an opinion on Prophet Muhammad is not derogatory, FoE is not blasphemy’: Madras HC’s historic verdict from 2019

Jhankar Mohta -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,797FollowersFollow
26,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com