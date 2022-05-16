Hindus have been unable to remain calm after news broke that a Shivling has been discovered inside the disputed Gyanvapi structure during a videography survey on May 16. Ever since the news came out, people are celebrating the vindication of their long-held belief about the presence of the Shivling inside the structure.

Earlier in the day, speaking to the media, Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi mosque case, who accompanied the Court commission on mosque survey in Varanasi, said, “Shivling….Jiski Nandi pratiksha kar rahi thi… The moment things became clear the chants of ‘Har Har Mahavdev’ resonated in mosque premises.”

#WATCH “Shivling….Jiski Nandi pratiksha kar rahi thi… The moment things became clear the chants of ‘Har Har Mahavdev’ resonated in mosque premises,” claims Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in Gyanvapi mosque case, who accompanied the Court commission on mosque survey in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/iWwubz4wPa — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2022

Once the news filtered out, hashtags like #BabaMilGaye, #Har Har Mahadev, #ज्ञानवापी_मंदिर (#Gyanvapi_Mandir), and #Shivling immediately started trending on the microblogging site Twitter.

Hashtags trending on Twitter

The Hindus are overwhelmed that the truth about Gyanvapi has been reaffirmed once again by the discovery of the Shivling.

Sharing a copy of court order to seal the disputed Gyanvapi structure after the discovery of the Shivling, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal Tweeted, “भगवान मिल गए.. जय हो प्रभु। जय हो। जय #ज्योतिर्लिङ्ग”, roughly translated as “the God has been found…hail the Lord, Jai Ho”.

Many other Hindus have taken to Twitter to express their joy over the discovery of the Shivling at the disputed Gyanvapi structure.

Vishveshwar Shivling discovered in the well of Gyanvapi, is 12.8 ft in dimensions!



I am melting 🥹🕉️ — Rashmi Samant (@RashmiDVS) May 16, 2022

“I had always heard from elders in the family that “Panditji hid the Shivling in the well to protect it from the invading marauders in Kashi!”. Feels unreal to have this centuries old ‘Aastha’ come to fruition,” wrote @RashmiDVS in her Tweet.

I had always heard from elders in the family that “Panditji hid the Shivling in the well to protect it from the invading marauders in Kashi!”. Feels unreal to have this centuries old ‘Aastha’ come to fruition. #GyanvapiSurvey https://t.co/IAgsQ5TLBd — Rashmi Samant (@RashmiDVS) May 16, 2022

Another social media user @pratyasharath recalled hearing stories about the priests of the temple saving the Shivling by jumping into the well, with the lingam. “Many might have dismissed it as a myth, just so that they can willingly ignore the ugly history of oppression,” she wrote as she rejoiced over the discovery of the Shivling, that has finally attested to the centuries-old reality.

One of the earliest stories that Hindu kids might have heard of, is how the priests of the temple saved the Shivling by jumping into the well, with the lingam.

Many might have dismissed it as a myth, just so that they can willingly ignore the ugly history of oppression. — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) May 16, 2022

Another popular Twitter user going by the handle @MrSinha_ wrote, “The news of Vishveshwar Shivling found inside #Gyanvapi is not at all surprising. It was an obvious thing. It’s matter of shame that in a Hindu majority country, so called minority didn’t allow Hindus to see/worship those Shivlings & nobody cared.”

The news of Vishveshwar Shivling found inside #Gyanvapi is not at all surprising. It was an obvious thing.



It’s matter of shame that in a Hindu majority country, so called minority didn’t allow Hindus to see/worship those Shivlings & nobody cared.#GyanvapiSurvey — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) May 16, 2022

“12.8 feet shivling found in well premises of Gyanvapi!!! Truth prevails… Har Har Mahadev….Wahi banayenge…. Usko kon rokega #GyanvapiEvidence#GyanvapiMosque,” Tweeted an elated social media user CS Vineeta Singh.

12.8 feet shivling found in well premises of Gyanvapi!!!



Truth prevails… Har Har Mahadev 😇



….Wahi banayenge…. Usko kon rokega 😎 #GyanvapiEvidence #GyanvapiMosque pic.twitter.com/l0NF3tDjHn — CS Vineeta Singh 🇮🇳 (@biharigurl) May 16, 2022

Social media user @arungupta5253 said that Hindus are fortunate that they have their ‘Baba’ (Lord Shiva) back with them.

Har Har Mahadev

Baba mil gaye.

Hum kitne bhagyawan hain.

We are blessed to have our Baba back with us. — Arun Gupta (@arungupta5253) May 16, 2022

Some social media users remarked on how auspicious it was that the find was revealed on Monday, Hindus’ most auspicious day for worshipping Lord Shiva. Another replied by pointing out how fortuitous today marks the auspicious day of Budh Purnima or Buddha Jayanti.

Budhpurnima, Monday and 16th May @narendramodi ..a great celebration should be there for Nandiji — Satyajit (@SatyajitCyt) May 16, 2022

Proud to be hear God News # Monday_ Somwar # Jai Bholenath 🔱 — Rakesh Nani (@RakesshNani) May 16, 2022

A user named Tushar Gadhavi thanked the petitioner for pursuing legal action in the case, which has finally led Hindus to witness this auspicious day.

Har har mahadev 🙏🙏🙏🙏 dhanya ho wo mata jiske putro ne petition ki aur kanooni tarike se ye ladai ladi hai. Abhi aur bhi aage jaana hai kafi sangharsh karna hai har har mahadev. — TUSHAR GADHAVI (@TUSHARGADHAVI16) May 16, 2022

Disputed Gyanvapi structure sealed, CRPF deployed as Shivling found inside during survey

Earlier in the day, OpIndia reported that on Monday, 16th of May, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered the sealing of the disputed Gyanvapi structure. The court stated in its order that the Shivling discovery is significant evidence and has directed the CRPF commandant to guard the complex and prevent Muslims from entering. After counsel Hari Shankar Jain representing the Hindu side informed the court that a Shivling had been discovered inside the Gyanvapi premises during the survey, the court took this decision.

The court further ordered that the District Magistrate and the Police Commissioner should contribute to securing the place. Advocate Hari Shankar Jain made the request to secure the premises after a Shivling was found inside the premise. Madan Mohan Yadav, another lawyer representing the Hindu side, said the Shivling is 12 feet by 8 inches in diameter and is in the direction where Nandi is facing, as is customary.