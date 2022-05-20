As the Gyanvapi case is heard by the Supreme Court and Varanasi court, advocate Hari Shankar Jain representing the Hindu side in this case has come up with a new claim about the Shivling found in the Wazukhana of the so-called mosque erected at the disputed site of the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, while speaking with news channel Aaj Tak, said that the Shivling found in Varanasi was originally studded with a diamond which was removed after occupation. He said that because of this reason the upper part of the Shivling shows cracks.

Hari Shankar Jain said, “I have submitted a 274-page document along with evidence to the Supreme Court, on the basis of which the hearing will be held today. In this document, there is information on what is Kashi, and what is the importance of Kashi. Kashi is a religious city that was settled by Lord Shiva. It is mentioned in the Puranas and Scriptures.”

He further said, “I have told the court how Aurangzeb came and destroyed the temple. However, he could not demolish it completely and the servants in the temple continued the Puja rituals.” Hari Shankar Jain also said that on the western wall of the mosque there are artistic inscriptions that are usually seen in temples.

The lawyer of the Hindu side in this case further said, “The dome is placed just above the old temple. We have also reported about the dome, below it is the crest of the temple. I also have a picture of it. According to my information, on top of the original Shivling, which was there, there was a place to keep diamonds. The talks going on about it being a fountain is a matter of fooling people. There is a place to keep diamonds on top of the Shivling, from where the diamonds are missing and it is a complete Shivling.”

On Friday 20th May 2022, the Supreme Court of India refused to strike down the Varanasi court’s orders to do a survey of the disputed structure of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the subsequent orders to seal parts of the structure after Hindu symbols including a Shivling was discovered in the survey. The court said that its order in the case will continue, which included the sealing of the Wazukhana on the premises, which reportedly contains the Shivling. The status quo is to be maintained till the case is heard by the local courts.