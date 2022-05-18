Burqa-clad terrorists in north Kashmir’s Baramulla region strolled up to a newly opened wine shop in the region and hurled a grenade inside through the porthole window, sparking an explosion that killed one employee and injured three others, news reports said.

According to the police, at 8 PM, two terrorists on a bike stopped near the store in the Dewan Bagh area, and the one riding a pillion and wearing a burqa dropped the grenade. According to the authorities, the pair then departed the scene after the attack. Four store employees from Jammu were injured by splinters and were taken to the hospital, where Ranjit Singh (52) of Bakra in Rajouri died. Govardhan Singh, Ravi Kumar, and Govind Singh are the three injured.

The police said, “Terrorists lobbed hand grenades inside a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla. Four employees got injured. One among them succumbed to his injuries. All are from the Jammu division. Area cordoned and the search started to nab culprits.”

TRF claimed responsibility for the barbaric attack on the store, stating that “traitors” were spreading the “drug menace” throughout Valley.

The wine shop opened earlier this year in the Baramulla suburb of Dewan Bagh after the government approved the establishment of 51 wine shops in J&K. The incident took place on a route leading to numerous important police and government offices in the region.

It is worth noting that recently Terrorists killed a young Kashmiri Pandit named Rahul Bhat at Chadoora in Budgam in another heinous act of targeted assassination in Jammu and Kashmir. Two Islamic terrorists opened fire on Rahul Bhat, a clerk at the Tehsildar’s office, on May 12, Thursday.

In recent times, specific assaults on Kashmiri Hindus have increased in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists opened fire on a civilian identified as Satish Kumar Singh Rajput on the 14th of last month in the Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.