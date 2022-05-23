The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is planning to perform ‘Thamboola Prashe‘, a Hindu ritual, on May 25, to arrive at a solution to the controversy that erupted after a temple-like structure was discovered during the demolition of a mosque in Malali near Ganjimutt in Mangaluru.

Hindu activist groups recently held a meeting and planned to hold a “Thamboola Prashe” ritual around the mosque premises on May 25. The meeting was attended by BJP MLA Bharat Shetty, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders, including Sharan Pumpwell.

#BREAKING #RepublicExclusive | Another Gyanvapi-Mathura-like controversy explodes, now in Mangaluru. A temple-like structure was found during the demolition of a mosque in Malali; VHP plans to perfom rituals



Tune in – https://t.co/WoKSAiOkb7 pic.twitter.com/QGKNNtDLj4 — Republic (@republic) May 23, 2022

Earlier last month, a Hindu temple-like architectural design was found underneath the Juma Masjid in Malali, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The structure was found during the renovation work underway at the mosque.

According to a report published in TOI, the VHP is also planning to seek the services of a famous astrologer from Kerala, to check if the mosque was built after a temple was encroached upon.

Earlier, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had also demanded that the mosque’s licence be revoked and that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conduct an investigation after a temple-like structure was discovered inside the mosque in Gurupara Hobli.

Hindu activist groups, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), had appealed to the district administration to stop the work till the documents are verified. Following the controversy, the Dakshina Kannada Commissionerate ordered to maintain the status quo of the structure till further orders. The administration had said that they would look into the land records and appealed to people to maintain peace.

Shivling discovered inside wuzukhana of Gyanvapi mosque

While the temple-like structure was found inside the mosque in April 2022, the controversy has reignited, in the light of the Gyanvapi dispute, where a Shivling was found inside the wuzukhana of the mosque, a place where Muslims wash their hands, feet and gargle before proceeding to offer namaz. The Muslim side, however, rejected the assertion and claimed that it was a “fountain, not a Shivling”.

After petitioner Sohan Lal Arya informed that a Shivling was found inside the complex of the disputed Gyanvapi structure, a Varanasi court Monday issued an order that directed authorities to immediately seal the area where the Shivling was found. In its order, the court stated that the Shivling discovery is substantial evidence and asked the CRPF commandant to secure the premises and prevent Muslims from entering the place where Shivling was found.

The Varanasi court directed the local administration to seal the area where Shivling was found inside during the court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex. It stated that, at a time, only 20 Muslims should be allowed to enter the premises to offer Namaz. It also asked authorities to make sure that the Muslims are barred from performing Wuzukhana in the Gyanvapi premise’s pond, the place from where the Shivling has been discovered.