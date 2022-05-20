A day after a Muslim mob pelted stones on a Baraat (wedding procession) of a Dalit man and pelted stones at the police in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, the state administration has carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Jirapur Mataji to demolish the illegal buildings constructed on government land.

According to the reports, the Rajgarh district authorities carried out anti-encroachment drives in the locality and razed down shops and houses illegally built on public land. An official said some of the properties coincidentally belonged to the accused involved in pelting stones at the Dalit’s wedding procession.

At least 48 illegal encroached properties were demolished during the anti-encroachment drive that was carried out in Jirapur Mataji.

MP:दलित दूल्हे की बारात पर पथराव करने वाले मुस्लिम युवकों के घरों पर चला बुल्डोजर, 6 के शस्त्र लाइसेंस निलंबित.



समर, फरहान, जुनेद, सोहेल, साबिर, अनस कसाई, डग्गा खान व अन्य मुस्लिम युवकों ने मस्जिद के समीप से बारात निकालने पर DJ बंद करवाने के साथ ही बारातियों पर पथराव भी किया था. pic.twitter.com/Do6sZMRb5y — Shivam Pratap (@journalistspsc) May 20, 2022

On May 17, a Muslim mob pelted stones on a wedding procession of Hindus when it passed through the road in front of a mosque in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in the Jirapur Mataji locality of the city. As per reports, the Baraat was playing music that allegedly irked the Muslim mob, so they started pelting stones and bricks at them.

According to the police, Anju, daughter of Madan Malviya, was scheduled to get married to Suresh Chauhan’s son Lucky. Baraat came from Susner and had reached Jirapur. When the procession was taken out at around 11:30 PM, 20-25 people from the Muslim community came and beat up the people from the Dalit groom’s side. They also beat up the band members for playing the drums. Initial investigation revealed the dispute between the two communities started over the wedding procession playing music on the public road in front of the mosque.

Four people have been reportedly injured from the groom’s side, including a five-year-old girl who sustained serious injuries and has been referred to Ujjain for further treatment.

The Jirapur Police have registered a case against six people based on the complaint of the victims. Samar Lala, Farhan Khan, Junaid Khan, Sohail Khan, Sabir Khan, Anas Kasai, and Dagga Khan have been named as the accused. The arm licensees of the accused have also been canceled. The incident was captured on CCTV, helping the administration identify the culprits.

As per the reports, this was the second incident of an attack on a Dalit’s wedding function in the same district.

In another incident, a Muslim mob attacked a wedding party of Dalits in Piplia Kala village in Rajgarh district. The mob had uprooted the wedding tent, and when the police reached the village, they pelted stones at them, forcing the police to fire tear gas shells. The administration had to deploy a heavy police contingent in the village to control the situation.