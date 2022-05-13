Friday, May 13, 2022
HomeNews ReportsNigeria: Christian woman beaten to death by fellow Muslim students in college over 'blasphemy',...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Nigeria: Christian woman beaten to death by fellow Muslim students in college over ‘blasphemy’, killers shout ‘Allahu Akbar’ while burning her

The victim Deborah Samuel was a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, in Sokoto State. Deborah's comments in a college WhatsApp group were deemed 'blasphemous' by her fellow Muslim students who then beat her to death and burned her body.

OpIndia Staff
Nigeria: Christian student beaten to death, then burned by fellow Muslim students in college over allegations of 'blasphemy'
Deborah Samuel was brutally killed by fellow Muslim students in her college, images via Twitter
13

In a shocking incident in Nigeria, a Christian student named Deborah Samuel was beaten to death by an Islamic mob over an allegation of blasphemy in college in the northwestern region of Sokoto. As per reports, the violent mob, comprised of Deborah’s fellow students in a WhatsApp group, was upset over some of her comments and had declared her a ‘blasphemer’.

In videos of the brutal mob lynching and burning that have gone viral, Deborah’s killers can be seen shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’, showing off the matchbox with which they burned her battered corpse and rejoicing in the violent deed.

The victim Deborah Samuel was a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, in Sokoto State. Reports stated that a WhatsApp group was being used by Deborah and her fellow students where someone had shared an Islamic post. To the Islamic post, Deborah had responded with a comment that was deemed ‘blasphemous’ by some Muslim students.

Some reports mention that Deborah had only objected to religious content being shared in a college WhatsApp group.

What followed was a violent mob assault on Deborah while the college authorities and police watched helplessly. Reports state that attempts to rescue the woman failed because of the size of the mob. The mob, comprised of male Muslim students of the college mercilessly beat, stoned Deborah to death and then burned her body.

“The police sacrificed the lady after the students began throwing sticks and stones at them, then the students used stones and sticks to beat the lady. After being beaten, she was set on fire,” a college student who witnessed the incident has told The Guardian.

The college authorities have shut down the institution for an indefinite period of time following the incident. The police have reportedly arrested 2 accused persons, but most of the culprits remain at large.

Sokoto state is under Sharia law, and blasphemy is punishable by death

The Sokoto area is largely Muslim. Nigeria is divided into northern Muslim parts and southern Christian parts.

The Sokoto state is under Islamic Sharia law, like almost a dozen other Nigerian states and it is unlikely that Deborah’s killers will be brought to justice because killing blasphemers is ‘allowed’ in Islam. In Sokoto state, the crime of ‘blasphemy’ means the death penalty.

In 2016, a 74-year-old Christian woman was beaten to death in Kano by a Muslim mob who had accused her of blasphemy. Bridget Abgahime was killed by the mob outside her own shop. In 2021, another person was killed by a mob over similar allegations in the Darazo district in the Bauchi state, a report in Voanews stated.

In 2007, a teacher was beaten to death by secondary school students in Nigeria over allegations of disrespecting the Quran.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNigeria blasphemy, nigeria woman killed, nigeria blasphemy viral video
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tamil Nadu Commission for SC/ST cries ‘discrimination’ over the exclusion of beef biriyani from the ‘Ambur Biryani Tiruvizha 2022’, calls it ‘communal’

OpIndia Staff -

‘If you have even a drop of Rajput blood within, show those documents’: Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy challenges BJP MP Diya Kumari

OpIndia Staff -

‘Atmosphere of fear being created’: Judge RK Diwakar, who allowed videographic survey of disputed structure ‘Gyanvapi Masjid’, fears for his life

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu: Police arrest Iman for leaking nude images of Hindu woman for not converting to Islam, had forced her to wear Hijab, abused...

OpIndia Staff -

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s wife asks Okhla residents to protest against the arrest of her husband by keeping their shops shut on Friday

OpIndia Staff -

YouTuber Abhisar Sharma says India is known world over because of Taj Mahal, here are some brilliant architectural marvels predating it

Siddhi Somani -

“Atmosphere of fear was created”: Varanasi judge who ordered survey of Gyanvapi mosque disputed structure says his family is concerned about his safety

OpIndia Staff -

‘We are the father of your Gods and you bastards don’t allow us to enter the temples?’: Sharad Pawar creates controversy by quoting a...

OpIndia Staff -

Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmiti Pandit govt employee shot dead by terrorists in Tehsildar’s office in Budgam

OpIndia Staff -

Singing of national anthem made mandatory for students and teachers in all madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, Madrasa Education Board issues order

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,800FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com