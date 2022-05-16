Monday, May 16, 2022
HomeFact-CheckSocial Media Fact-CheckFact check: Fake tweet attributed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Rupee vs Dollar...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Fact check: Fake tweet attributed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Rupee vs Dollar debate goes viral

A tweet made by AAP and Congress friendly so-called parody account mocking Nirmala Sitharaman is making rounds on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Netizens share 'parody tweet' on Nirmala Sitharaman as 'real': Details
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo Credits: News18)
43

A misleading claim about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, justifying the fall in the value of the Indian rupee as compared to the US dollar, has been doing the rounds on the internet.

On Thursday (May 12), a parody account named ‘Rofl Gandhi 2.0’ mocked the Indian Minister and claimed that she was ‘unaffected’ by the slippage of the Indian rupee, given that her monetary transactions were not in US dollars.

“My family buys groceries & other things with Indian rupees, we don’t use US Dollars. Why should we be concerned about Dollar value then? #RupeeVsDollar,” the parody handle had tweeted.

Screengrab of the tweet by the parody handle

Netizens share parody tweet about Nirmala Sitharaman as real

Although the satirical tweet took potshots at Nirmala Sitharaman based on another misleading claim attributed to her, several social media users perceived it to be true.

One Dibyendu Halder claimed, “Now I understood, why our economy is not growing because our FM is a non-matric graduate.”

One Shaukat Azmi claimed, “So foolish and brainless.”

Screengrab of the tweet

“Wow… What a useless lady… She does not understand anything…She speaks nonsense all the time,” tweeted one Ahmad Raza.

A Twitter user (@rashmisrkfan) inquired, “Did she really said that?”

The Truth about the viral claims

In a tweet, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked the claims falsely attributed to Nirmala Sitharaman.

“A picture of Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman is being circulated on social media giving a statement on the value of Rupee and Dollar. #PIBFactCheck:This Claim is #Fake.No such Statement has been given by the Finance Minister,” it had remarked.

 FM Nirmala Sitharaman quoted out on context over onion prices

In December 2019, a cropped video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that she did not eat much onion and garlic was being circulated across social media by supporters of opposition parties, to accuse the finance minister of being insensitive towards the issue of soaring onion prices.

In the Lok Sabha, NCP MP Supriya Sule had asked the FM about rising defaults in Mudra loans, the soaring onion prices and the steps that were being taken by the government to tackle the shortage.

As the Finance Minister began to respond to Supriya Sule’s question, an MP intervened and asked her if she ate onions. While responding to his remarks, Nirmala Sitharaman replied, “I do not eat much garlic or onion, I come from a family where we do not bother much about onions.”

The cropped video of the same, without the questions and the context of the discussion, soon hit the social media platforms to mock her and convey to the public that the Finance Minister was being insensitive to them by stating that the price rise did not bother her.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnirmala sitharaman, nirmala sitharaman rupee vs dollar
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,852FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com