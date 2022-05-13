Safizul Islam, who pretended to be Rahul , arrested for rape and abduction

On May 6 this year, a man named Safizul Islam was arrested in connection to the rape, abduction and trafficking of at least 15 women in Siliguri city of West Bengal.

As per reports, the accused hails from Gossaigaon town in the Kokrajhar district of Assam. Safizul Islam, who worked under the alias of ‘Raju’ and ‘Rahul Sarkar’, reportedly befriended women with a false identity. He then entrapped them under the pretext of love and got married.

Thereafter, he would sell them to other men. Following the disappearance of 3 women, two complaints were lodged at Bhaktingar police station. Another complaint was registered against the accused at the Siliguri Women’s Police Station.

Two notorious trafficker, Rahul Sarkar of Assam and Uttam Sutradhar of Siliguri used to befriend different girls of West Bengal and traffic them to different places in lieu of money have been arrested by SOG and Bhaktinagar P.S. @WBPolice pic.twitter.com/dl3PC5gbHP — Siliguri Police Commissionerate (@SiliguriPolice) May 9, 2022

During the probe, it was found that women had befriended Safizul Islam prior to their disappearance. He came to West Bengal from Assam to traffic women and was wanted in a total of four police stations. The accused was on his way to marry another victim, whom he had lured under the alias of ‘Vicky.’

However, his plans were foiled by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate and the Bhaktinagar Police. Safizul Islam, the son of Abdul Khaliq, was eventually arrested from Raniganj on May 6, 2022.

According to Siliguri Metropolitan Police ACP (East) Shuvendra Kumar, Islam has been remanded to 14 days in police custody. Another accused arrested in connection to the case has been identified as Uttam Sutradhar.

The police have successfully rescued 3 women, who were trafficked by the accused. The investigation is underway and the cops will soon file a charge sheet in the case.