Friday, May 13, 2022
HomeCrimeWest Bengal: Safizul Islam pretends to be 'Rahul Sarkar' to entrap girls, arrested for...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Safizul Islam pretends to be ‘Rahul Sarkar’ to entrap girls, arrested for rape, abduction and trafficking

OpIndia Staff
Safizul Islam, who pretended to be Rahul , arrested for rape and abduction
Safizul Islam and Uttam Sutradhar
2

On May 6 this year, a man named Safizul Islam was arrested in connection to the rape, abduction and trafficking of at least 15 women in Siliguri city of West Bengal.

As per reports, the accused hails from Gossaigaon town in the Kokrajhar district of Assam. Safizul Islam, who worked under the alias of ‘Raju’ and ‘Rahul Sarkar’, reportedly befriended women with a false identity. He then entrapped them under the pretext of love and got married.

Thereafter, he would sell them to other men. Following the disappearance of 3 women, two complaints were lodged at Bhaktingar police station. Another complaint was registered against the accused at the Siliguri Women’s Police Station.

During the probe, it was found that women had befriended Safizul Islam prior to their disappearance. He came to West Bengal from Assam to traffic women and was wanted in a total of four police stations. The accused was on his way to marry another victim, whom he had lured under the alias of ‘Vicky.’

However, his plans were foiled by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate and the Bhaktinagar Police. Safizul Islam, the son of Abdul Khaliq, was eventually arrested from Raniganj on May 6, 2022.

According to Siliguri Metropolitan Police ACP (East) Shuvendra Kumar, Islam has been remanded to 14 days in police custody. Another accused arrested in connection to the case has been identified as Uttam Sutradhar.

The police have successfully rescued 3 women, who were trafficked by the accused. The investigation is underway and the cops will soon file a charge sheet in the case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Stone pelting in Jodhpur over an inter-faith love affair: How communal violence erupted in Rajasthan with 5 incidents in the past few days

OpIndia Staff -

Corrupt dynasty of Philippines, Sri Lanka and uncanny parallels: A cautionary tale and what India needs to do to avoid the same fate

Ganesh R -

Street vendor occupies public road and calls himself Khadim of a Mazar, Uttarakhand police remove him after locals protest, Mazar to stay, says police

OpIndia Staff -

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi draws ire for visiting the tomb of the barbaric Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, comparing MNS chief Raj Thackeray to a ‘dog’

OpIndia Staff -

Nigeria: Christian woman beaten to death by fellow Muslim students in college over ‘blasphemy’, killers shout ‘Allahu Akbar’ while burning her

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu Commission for SC/ST cries ‘discrimination’ over the exclusion of beef biriyani from the ‘Ambur Biryani Tiruvizha 2022’, calls it ‘communal’

OpIndia Staff -

‘If you have even a drop of Rajput blood within, show those documents’: Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy challenges BJP MP Diya Kumari

OpIndia Staff -

‘Atmosphere of fear being created’: Judge RK Diwakar, who allowed videographic survey of disputed structure ‘Gyanvapi Masjid’, fears for his life

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu: Police arrest Iman for leaking nude images of Hindu woman for not converting to Islam, had forced her to wear Hijab, abused...

OpIndia Staff -

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s wife asks Okhla residents to protest against the arrest of her husband by keeping their shops shut on Friday

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,800FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com