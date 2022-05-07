On Saturday, the medical report of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga revealed that he has suffered several injuries on his back and shoulder after his arrest by the Punjab Police. The BJP leader has alleged that he sustained these injuries after the Punjab Police assaulted him during the course of his arrest.

According to the reports, the BJP leader reached home on Saturday morning and said that he would continue to fight the battle against the Punjab Police, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and the Aam Aadmi Party. “Those who believe they can do anything with the help of Police, I want to tell them a BJP worker will not be scared of anyone”, he added thanking the Haryana and Delhi Police for supporting him in the case against the Punjab Police.

“This was an illegal detention. No local police officer was informed about this. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal can register 100 more FIRs against me if he wants to. We will keep fighting until he apologizes for what he said about Kashmiri Pandits,” the BJP leader emphasized on May 7.

Medical certificate of BJP leader Tajinder Bagga (Source- OdishTV)

After his arrival in Delhi, Bagga was taken for medical tests as part of due procedure, during which the report of the injuries suffered by him came out.

Earlier, in a high voltage drama on Friday, Tajinder Bagga was picked up by Punjab Police from his home without due process, which led to a case of kidnapping against Punjab Police.

Bagga immediately through his counsel moved to the Dwarka Court. His plea mentioned that he was being taken by some unknown persons. The Delhi Police, therefore, swung into action after the Court ordered his production. The Delhi Police informed the Haryana Police who stopped the Punjab police from taking Bagga to Punjab.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court further rejected the Punjab government’s request to keep Bagga in Haryana. After the Delhi police took custody of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Punjab police reached the high court trying to stop the Delhi Police from taking him back to Delhi. Reportedly, the leader was asked to appear before the Metropolitan Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathi today. The Court directed the SHO Janakpuri to ensure Bagga’s safety and security.

Earlier, Punjab Police had registered an FIR against Tajinder Bagga for his criticism of Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi CM mocked ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie during the budget session of the Delhi assembly calling it a jhoothi film. The film depicts the sufferings of the Kashmiri Hindus during the genocide they suffered in Kashmir in the late 1980s and early 1990s.