Tajinder Bagga returns home, expresses willingness to fight Kejriwal legally

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga, who was arrested ‘illegally’ by the Punjab police, returned home in the wee hours of Saturday (May 7).

While speaking about his ordeal, Bagga told ANI, “Those who believe they can do anything with the help of Police, I want to tell them a BJP worker will not be scared of anyone.” He thanked the Haryana and Delhi police for supporting him and informed that a case has been registered against the Punjab police.

“This was an illegal detention. No local police officer was informed about this. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal can register 100 more FIRs against me if he wants to. We will keep fighting until he apologises for what he said about Kashmiri Pandits,” the BJP leader emphasised.

While speaking about the treatment meted out to him, the father of Tajinder Bagga pointed out how the Punjab police personnel did not even let the BJP leader wear his turban.

“Police officials started dragging Tajinder, they didn’t allow him to wear his turban, this is against our religious principles. We’ve asked Punjabi brothers to raise their voices against this. Finally, Tajinder is back, this is the victory of truth,” PS Bagga added. He had earlier told Opindia that he was assaulted by a cop during the arrest of Tajinder Bagga.

BJP leader ready for a legal fight ahead

On returning home, Tajinder Bagga also issued a challenge to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and said that he was ready to fight him out in courts.

“I challenge Kejriwal if he thinks that we will stop asking questions and stop raising our voices. I will fight this battle. I will not stop. I will keep asking questions of Arvind Kejriwal,” he informed. The BJP spokesperson also denied claims made by the Punjab police that he did not respond to the summons.

“I have already replied to all the summons that have been issued,” Bagga had emphasised.

High Court rejects Punjab govt’s plea to keep Tajinder Bagga in Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday (May 7) rejected the Punjab government’s request to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in Haryana. After the Delhi police took custody of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Punjab police reached the high court trying to stop the Delhi police from taking him back to Delhi.

Advocate General (AG) Anmol Rattan Sidhu said that the intervention by Haryana Police is ‘a violation of law’. He also argued that everything was going as per procedure but the Haryana police delayed the process. The Punjab government also urged the court to not let the Delhi Police cross the Haryana border with Bagga.

The Punjab Police objected to the Haryana Police’s actions when it stopped the Punjab Police team which had arrested BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. The Haryana Police halted the Punjab Police team in Kurukshetra on their route to Punjab after arresting Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his Delhi residence.