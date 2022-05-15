A video of Taliban men dancing inside a girls’ school has gone viral on social media. In the video shared by independent journalist Sajjad Nuristani, the armed Talibani men were seen dancing inside a girls’ school in Afghanistan after closing them.

According to the journalist, the Talibani fighters closed a girls’ school and celebrated their act by dancing inside the classrooms.

This class is for girls at Weigel High School in Nuristan Province in eastern Afghanistan.#AfghanWomen pic.twitter.com/hFPidpkLRh — Sajjad Nuristani (@SajjadNuristan) May 13, 2022

This classroom is from Weigel High School in Nuristan province in eastern Afghanistan. In the video, four fighters are seen with guns while the fifth person is making the video.

The Afghanistan-based journalist said that the men belonging to the Islamist group were ecstatic after closing the girls’ school.

The Taliban, which has firm control of war-torn Afghanistan, has decided to ban the higher schooling of girls. In Afghanistan, girls cannot study above the sixth grade. Meanwhile, the international community has been pleading with the Taliban to open schools and provide education to women.

Plight of women under the Taliban during its earlier stint

However, ever since the Taliban commenced its offensive to recapture Afghanistan last year, it has consciously sought to project greater moderation in its rule, something that is in stark contrast to its ham-handed rule from 1996 to 2001.

Back then, women were proscribed from attending school or working outside their homes, in conformity with Sharia Islamic law. Besides, they were also mandated to wear fully covered overgarments called chadaree and be chaperoned by a male relative whenever they went outside. The Taliban had also placed a ban on music and imposed severe punishments on those who violated the Sharia law, such as chopping off the hands of thieves, lashing women in public and stoning people over allegations of adultery.