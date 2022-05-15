Sunday, May 15, 2022
HomeNews ReportsWatch: Armed Taliban men dance inside classroom after closing girls' school
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Watch: Armed Taliban men dance inside classroom after closing girls’ school

This classroom is from Weigel High School in Nuristan province in eastern Afghanistan. In the video, four fighters are seen with guns while the fifth person is making the video.

OpIndia Staff
Taliban fighters dance in happiness after closing girls' school in Afghanistan
120

A video of Taliban men dancing inside a girls’ school has gone viral on social media. In the video shared by independent journalist Sajjad Nuristani, the armed Talibani men were seen dancing inside a girls’ school in Afghanistan after closing them.

According to the journalist, the Talibani fighters closed a girls’ school and celebrated their act by dancing inside the classrooms.

This classroom is from Weigel High School in Nuristan province in eastern Afghanistan. In the video, four fighters are seen with guns while the fifth person is making the video.

The Afghanistan-based journalist said that the men belonging to the Islamist group were ecstatic after closing the girls’ school.

The Taliban, which has firm control of war-torn Afghanistan, has decided to ban the higher schooling of girls. In Afghanistan, girls cannot study above the sixth grade. Meanwhile, the international community has been pleading with the Taliban to open schools and provide education to women.

Plight of women under the Taliban during its earlier stint

However, ever since the Taliban commenced its offensive to recapture Afghanistan last year, it has consciously sought to project greater moderation in its rule, something that is in stark contrast to its ham-handed rule from 1996 to 2001.

Back then, women were proscribed from attending school or working outside their homes, in conformity with Sharia Islamic law. Besides, they were also mandated to wear fully covered overgarments called chadaree and be chaperoned by a male relative whenever they went outside. The Taliban had also placed a ban on music and imposed severe punishments on those who violated the Sharia law, such as chopping off the hands of thieves, lashing women in public and stoning people over allegations of adultery.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstaliban, taliban men dancing
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,833FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com