A huge controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after the Mayiladuthurai collectorate refused permission to conduct the traditional ritual of ‘Pattina Pravesam’, a tradition of devotees paying reverence to the seer of the Dharmapuram Adheenam by carrying him on a palanquin.

According to the reports, The Mayiladuthurai Collectorate in Tamil Nadu had refused permission to ‘Pattina Pravesham’, claiming that it would create law and order problems. The Revenue Divisional Officer of Mayiladuthurai J Balaji issued the ban order and had also claimed that the practice was a “violation of human rights”.

The order was issued after the Dravidar Kazhagam, and other far-left outfits had objected to the traditional ritual. The Dravida Kazhagam and different outfits had cautioned the district authorities against permitting the event. They had also taken exception to the conduct of the ‘Pattina Pravesam’ of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam Gurumahasannidhanam, a Saivite Mutt based in the town of Tiruvavaduthurai in Kuthalam Taluk in the district in February.

Following the order issued by the Mayiladuthurai Collectorate, Hindu organisations and devotees have reacted strongly, demanding the withdrawal of the order.

The 293rd pontiff of Madurai Adheenam Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal has also strongly advocated for the ‘Pattina Pravesam’ to continue.

“If permission is denied, then I will carry the palanquin myself,” the seer was quoted as saying.

Annamalai slams DMK-led govt, says he will personally carry the seer on a palanquin

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has also responded strongly against the order issued against the ‘Pattina Pravesham’ of the Dharmapuram Adheenam seer. He has challenged the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government, saying he will personally carry the pontiff on the palanquin on his shoulders.

“Ban on Dharmapura Adheenam’s centuries-old ‘Pattina Pravesham’ is an affront to TN’s civilisational culture. I’ll be personally there to carry the Adhinam on Palanquin on my shoulders. We will request the Adhinam to allow us to conduct the event by overturning this illegal order,” Annamalai tweeted.

Ban on Dharmapura Adheenam’s centuries old ‘Pattina Pravesham’ is an affront to T N’s civilisational culture



I’ll be personally there to carry the Adhinam on Palanquin on my shoulders



We will request the Adhinam to allow us to conduct the event by overturning this illegal order pic.twitter.com/4nMPYt9sMf — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) May 4, 2022

The former IPS officer-turned-politician also hit out at the MK Stalin-led DMK government, saying that the DMK party is built on sheer sycophancy.

DMK party that is build on sheer sycophancy doesn’t understand this difference!



Servitude is serving one’s family, in this case Gopalapuram, by sheer sycophants & serving one’s guru is through the institution of ‘Pattina Pravesham’@BJP4TamilNadu is ready to make this happen — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) May 4, 2022

“Servitude is serving one’s family, in this case, Gopalapuram, by sheer sycophants & serving one’s guru is through the institution of ‘Pattina Pravesham'” Annamalai said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has also raised the issue of the Mayiladuthurai district administration denying permission for Dharmapuram Adheenam’s ‘Pattina Pravesham’.

Attacking the government, EPS said the ‘Pattina Pravesham’ event is a tradition, and hence it should be allowed since it’s a spiritual event.

Responding to this, Hindu religious & charitable endowments minister PK Sekar Babu has defended the ban on the ritual, saying that the government has rolled it out for the welfare of Aadheenams in Tamil Nadu.