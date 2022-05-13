Friday, May 13, 2022
Updated:

Tamil Nadu Commission for SC/ST cries ‘discrimination’ over the exclusion of beef biriyani from the ‘Ambur Biryani Tiruvizha 2022’, calls it ‘communal’

The Commission dubbed the decision by Tirupattur Collector Amar Kushwaha as 'discrimination on a communal basis' and asked him to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him.

OpIndia Staff
Tamil Nadu Commission for SC/St cries foul over exclusion of beef biriyani
Representative Image via Organiser
171

On Thursday (May 12), the Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes wrote to the Collector of Tirupattur district in Tamil Nadu, complaining about his decision to exclude beef biriyani from the ‘Ambur Biryani Tiruvizha 2022.’

“In the press note, you have specifically stated that beef biriyani shall stand excluded. This Commission, on consideration of the petition, has chosen to take up the matter for enquiry as a practice of untouchability in the form of discrimination against SC/ST and the Muslim population which accounts for more than 2lakhs,” the notice read.

The Commission dubbed the decision by Tirupattur Collector Amar Kushwaha as ‘discrimination on a communal basis’ and asked him to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him.

Earlier, the District Collector of Tirupattur had called for the exclusion of beef and pork biriyani from the ‘Ambur Biriyani Thiruvizha 2022 in light of the religious sentiments of the people. “Respecting the sentiments of the people, as many Hindus as well reside here, we are avoiding beef and pork biryani,” he had said.

The decision by Amar Kushwaha had drawn the ire of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) party.

“The collector, himself, declared that Beef/Pork Biryani will not be a part of the festival. I totally condemn this style of work by the Collector. They should allow the Beek/Pork Biryani in the festival. Already our VCK party members have given a petition to the collector in regards to this,” VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalava remarked.

‘Ambur Biriyani Thiruvizha 2022’ was initially organised between May 13 and May 15 this year. The three-day festival has been temporarily postponed due to the rain forecast by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The festival was supposed to be held at the Ambur Trade Centre and feature more than 20 different varieties of biriyani, including chicken, mutton and seafood.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

