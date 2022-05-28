Abbas arrested for trying to kill a woman for not converting to Islam in UP

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested two people on Wednesday for attempting to murder one of the accused’s estranged wife after she refused to convert to Islam.

According to the reports, the accused was identified as Abbas, along with his friend Mujabir Hussain of Sakhni village, an unnamed person has been arrested near the Jahangirabad Police Station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district for attempting to murder Abbas’s wife for refusing to convert to Islam.

The arrests were made after the 21-year-old victim, a native of Jahangirabad town in the district had filed an FIR against her estranged husband.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Abbas trapped her in his love and married her. Later, he forced her to convert to Islam by blackmailing her with some obscene photographs of hers. The couple also had a son, adding that Abbas began beating her up soon after the marriage, following which she left him and began living separately.

The victim also said the Abbas and two other accused confronted her on May 21 near the Kali river bridge and kidnapped her in the car. The three accused beat her up and tore her clothes, she said. Later, they pushed her out of the running car. She was later rescued by some people on hearing her cries for help.

She alleged that Abbas pushed her out of the car, fired at her with an intention to kill her, and she narrowly escaped the murder bid.

The police have arrested the accused and booked a case against the trio under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 354(B) (assaulting a woman to disrobe her), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (issuing threat) and 504 (causing insult).

Besides, Uttar Pradesh has also lodged an FIR at Bulandshahr’s Kotwali police station under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, which deals with forcing or tricking one to change their religion and the punishment for it.