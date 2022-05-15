In Uttar Pradesh, Saharanpur police have busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory. As part of the drive being carried out under the directions of the SSP, the SWAT team of the Crime Branch and the Badgaon police station have arrested one of the accused and recovered a huge quantity of illegal and sub-fabricated weapons. The police have also found all the tools to make pistols from the spot. The accused father-son duo were making illegal weapons together. The father was caught and his son managed to escape. The police are also investigating where and to whom the arrested accused have supplied the weapons.

According to a report by Navbharat Times, SSP Akash Tomar said on Friday 13th May 2022 that as part of the ongoing drive to nab the culprits, the SWAT team of the crime branch and Badgaon police station busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory and arrested one of the accused and recovered a huge quantity of illegal arms from his possession. The SWAT team and the Badgaon police station received information from the informer that on the empty kiln near Idgah in village Ambehata Mohan illegal pistols were being made. Police raided the spot and arrested one of the accused.

According to the SSP, during interrogation, the accused told his name Mustakeem, son of Shaukat, a resident of village Sapla Bakkal police station Deoband. Mustaqeem’s son Naeem fled from the spot. Police are looking for the absconding accused.

This is not the first time that an illegal arms unit is busted in western Uttar Pradesh, especially in the Saharanpur district. In fact, the Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur district is a hub of illegal arms factories. Uttar Pradesh police have busted many such illegal weapon-making units in the recent past.