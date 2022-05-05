Thursday, May 5, 2022
Vivek Agnihotri press conference: Filmmaker debunks the Islamophobia bogey raised by Leftist media over ‘The Kashmir Files’

He added that the first scene of the film shows brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims. “A Hindu boy Shiva is being beaten up by bad people. Abdul came and saved his life. After that, Pushkar Nath saved the life of Abdul. In fact, the most important producer of the film is a Muslim. Is he Islamophobic?” he added.

Vivek Agnihotri says his movie is against terrorism, not against Islam
On May 5, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri debunked the Islamophiba bogey raised by liberal Indian media. During a press conference on the film, Agnihotri said since the movie was released, the liberal Indian media has been linking it with Islamophobia.

While suggesting he wanted to openly talk about the movie being called Islamophobic, he said, “The concern is actually terrorism. The film does not use the word Muslim. The film does not use the word Pakistan or Pakistani.” He further questioned why his film was not called terrorphobic as it only talked against terrorism.

Agnihotri questioned that the films like Fiza etc., were based on terrorism, but they were never called Islamophobic. He said, “That means if there is an unwritten law that if you justify terrorist, you are the messiah of humanity, but if you talk against terrorism, you are Islamophobic.”

Vivek Agnihotri’s Press Conference was cancelled twice

Recently, Agnihotri took to Twitter to share how his scheduled press conference was cancelled by the Foreign Correspondent’s Club as some of the members had threatened the club’s administration to mass resign if the PC took place. He later shifted the PC to Press Club of India, which too refused to accept the booking after saying that the slot was unavailable. Later, Agnihotri shifted the PC to a hotel for May 5.

