TheWire peddles drivel to object anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh

Amidst the ongoing Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment drive in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the Leftist-Islamist outlet TheWire has attempted to oppose the move by posting a clip of a Muslim man saying that these bulldozing measures against illegal structures are intended to ‘bulldoze Muslim brains’.

The video was shared on Twitter by TheWire. In the video, the Muslim man says, “We are against how they run the bulldozers against Muslim minds.”

Residents protesting against the demolition drive at Shaheen Bagh are being detained by the police as they set in front of the bulldozers. | @Sumedhapal4 pic.twitter.com/kWoPJmq3Mo — The Wire (@thewire_in) May 9, 2022

South Delhi Municipal Corporation is conducting an anti-encroachment sweep in Shaheen Bagh today. Following protests from locals, the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party, the campaign was temporarily halted. To safeguard their unlawful buildings, a throng of residents blocked the route of bulldozers. A big group can be seen sitting on roadways or standing in front of the bulldozer, according to images posted by ANI. One of them appears to be the man whose byte was grabbed by The Wire.

Delhi | Locals sit on roads and stop bulldozers that have been brought for the anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area. pic.twitter.com/EQJOWBzAxS — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

It is pertinent to note here that the demolition drive is against illegal establishments. There is no religious colour to the drive. It is not the fault of the municipality if it is the local Muslim community that owns most of the illegal establishments, as alleged by them. TheWire, however, furthers this drivel by posting it through their news handle instead of bringing facts to the fore.

TheWire has a long history of whitewashing a certain section’s illicit and criminal actions. This endeavour by TheWire is similar to previous attempts to camouflage unlawful constructions and establishment in the Shaheen Bagh and surrounding areas and show illegal occupants as victims just because they are Muslims.

Majid Khan, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, arrived at the scene and joined the enraged gathering protesting the demolition. Amanatullah Khan, an AAP legislator from the Okhla seat, soon joined the AAP leader.

It is worth noting that the Communist Party of India (CPI-M) Marxist had previously petitioned the Supreme Court over the municipal body’s decision to demolish unlawful dwellings in Okhla and Shaheen Bagh in South Delhi.

However, in a statement, the Chairman of the standing committee of SDMC central zone said, “Municipality will do its work; our workers & officials are ready, teams & bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are, be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh.”