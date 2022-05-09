Monday, May 9, 2022
HomeNews ReportsWatch: Man talks drivel during Shaheen Bagh demolition drive with the help of TheWire,...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Watch: Man talks drivel during Shaheen Bagh demolition drive with the help of TheWire, says ‘Muslim minds being demolished’

This endeavour by TheWire is similar to previous attempts to camouflage unlawful constructions and establishment in the Shaheen Bagh and surrounding areas and show illegal occupants as victims just because they are Muslims.

OpIndia Staff
TheWire peddles drivel to object anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh
25

Amidst the ongoing Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment drive in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the Leftist-Islamist outlet TheWire has attempted to oppose the move by posting a clip of a Muslim man saying that these bulldozing measures against illegal structures are intended to ‘bulldoze Muslim brains’.

The video was shared on Twitter by TheWire. In the video, the Muslim man says, “We are against how they run the bulldozers against Muslim minds.”

South Delhi Municipal Corporation is conducting an anti-encroachment sweep in Shaheen Bagh today. Following protests from locals, the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party, the campaign was temporarily halted. To safeguard their unlawful buildings, a throng of residents blocked the route of bulldozers. A big group can be seen sitting on roadways or standing in front of the bulldozer, according to images posted by ANI. One of them appears to be the man whose byte was grabbed by The Wire.

It is pertinent to note here that the demolition drive is against illegal establishments. There is no religious colour to the drive. It is not the fault of the municipality if it is the local Muslim community that owns most of the illegal establishments, as alleged by them. TheWire, however, furthers this drivel by posting it through their news handle instead of bringing facts to the fore.

TheWire has a long history of whitewashing a certain section’s illicit and criminal actions. This endeavour by TheWire is similar to previous attempts to camouflage unlawful constructions and establishment in the Shaheen Bagh and surrounding areas and show illegal occupants as victims just because they are Muslims.

Majid Khan, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, arrived at the scene and joined the enraged gathering protesting the demolition. Amanatullah Khan, an AAP legislator from the Okhla seat, soon joined the AAP leader.

It is worth noting that the Communist Party of India (CPI-M) Marxist had previously petitioned the Supreme Court over the municipal body’s decision to demolish unlawful dwellings in Okhla and Shaheen Bagh in South Delhi.

However, in a statement, the Chairman of the standing committee of SDMC central zone said, “Municipality will do its work; our workers & officials are ready, teams & bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are, be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,748FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com