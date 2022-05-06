It has been nearly 2 months since Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a thumping victory in Punjab absolutely destroying Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal. In these 2 months, Punjab has seen a spike in murders in the state, with even famous Kabaddi players not immune to the violence, videos of the open sale of drugs in the state are going viral, and the state even witnessed communal violence after many many years.

Within the first 3 weeks of the AAP government coming to power, the state saw 19 murders, including 3 targeted killings. The rising crime graph in the state drew sharp criticism from all quarters but didn’t matter to Punjab Police. Even ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s supporters are not safe in the state right now as Dharminder Singh, president of the kabaddi club at Daun Kalan village, and an AAP campaigner, found out when he was brazenly killed.

Just yesterday, a couple was brutally murdered in Ludhiana while their daughter could hear their shrieks. These are hardly isolated cases in Punjab over the last 2 months as criminals are getting more and more brazen, and openly executing their activities.

While crime and violence are peaking in Punjab, the local police have other priorities, targeting anyone who speaks against Haryana-born Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Since coming to power in Punjab, AAP has been using Punjab Police officers as Arvind Kejriwal’s personal henchmen, targeting anyone who dares to speak against the Delhi Chief Minister.

News of murders has become so common in Punjab during the last 2 months that nobody even bats an eyelid when one reads about a murder in the state. There are viral videos of the open sale of drugs in the state, while everyone else knows where to get chitta in the state, only Punjab Police doesn’t know. What happened in Patiala when a temple was attacked is there for everyone to see. ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised in the open by the separatists in the state.

Any sane mind will ask where is Punjab Police when law and order has gone to the dogs in the state. Well, Punjab Police is busy targeting people who speak against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier today, Punjab Police sent a team to Delhi to arrest BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga over his tweets against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. For a tweet made from Delhi, by a Delhi resident, against the Delhi Chief Minister, Punjab Police decided to arrest him without informing local Delhi Police. They even beat up the old father of Bagga because his son dared to tweet against Punjab’s actual CM.

This was not unexpected, Arvind Kejriwal had always expressed his dictatorial mindset and has always shared how he would like to suppress any dissent. From threatening to jail every journalist to sending people to prison for posting anything ‘offensive’ online, Kejriwal has been very open about his fascist mindset.

Now that he has Punjab Police in his pocket, and is running Punjab directly, we will see more and more of such cases where anyone saying anything against Kejriwal will be arrested from any corner of India. Meanwhile, Punjab sinks into chaos with deteriorating law and order as Punjab Police is busy following the orders of their actual boss, Arvind Kejriwal.