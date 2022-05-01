Patiala Violence: Punjab Police arrests Barjinder Singh Parwana from Mohali for instigating Sikhs against the ‘Khalistan Murdabad March’

On May 1, Punjab Police arrested a Sikh leader and the alleged main conspirator of the violence in Patiala, Barjinder Singh Parwana from Mohali in Punjab. Parwana has been accused of instigating Sikhs against the ‘Khalistan Murdabad March’. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Patiala, headed by Inspector Sharminder Singh, arrested Parwana from Chandigarh airport in Mohali, where he had arrived early morning from Mumbai.

Inspector General Mukhwinder Singh Chinna said in a statement that 20 teams were constituted for his arrest. Two more people have been arrested in the matter along with Parwana. So far, six people have been arrested in the Patiala Violence case with 3 arrests on Saturday.

Patiala Violence

On April 29 Anti-Khalistan March was attacked by pro-Khalistani elements in Patiala. Local Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla had organized anti-Khalistan protests against Sikhs For Justice’s call to celebrate Khalistan Day.

Both sides clashed during the march, that further led to an attack on the famous Maa Kali Mandir in Patiala. Stones were pelted at the Temple, and the property was damaged. Reports emerged that shops located outside Temple were also damaged in the violence, and money was stolen from the shops. Videos of the incident showed that Hindu owners of the shops were beaten up by Nihang Sikhs.

After the clash, Shiv Sena distanced itself from Singla and expelled him from the party. Local Hindu leaders called for a bandh on April 30 against the attack on the Temple. FIR registered by Hindu leaders detailed how the attack on Temple happened and pointed out that it could have been a pre-planned attack on the Hindu temple.

After the violence, Patiala IG Rakesh Agarwal was removed, and local SSP and SP were transferred. Six FIRs have been filed in the case and an investigation is underway.