Violent protests by Muslims demanding punishment to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Mohammad continued for the third consecutive day in Howrah on West Bengal, completely disregarding the CM Mamata Banerjee’s appeal to protest in Delhi and on in the state. Protests and arsons took place today also in Howrah, despite presence of police forces.

There were incidents of violence by mobs of Islamists in several parts of the country on Friday 10th June 2022 in the name of protest against Nupur Sharma’s so-called controversial statement which Islamists consider blasphemy. A clash broke out once again between the police and the so-called protesters at Panchla Bazar in Howrah on 11th June 2022 Saturday morning. The miscreants pelted stones at the police and then the police had to use tear gas shells against the miscreants. The Islamists were ‘protesting’ against the controversial statement of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The miscreants also vandalized some properties and set some others ablaze. It is notable that the mob of Islamists arrived in the area despite section 144 being imposed.

On the other hand, West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Bannerjee has blamed Bharatiya Janata Party for the violence that erupted in the state after the Friday Namaz on 10th June 2022. She tweeted, “As I have said before, violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this and they want to cause riots – but these things will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them. Why should the people suffer for the sins committed by the BJP?”

On Friday too, hundreds of protesters blocked railway tracks at different places in the Howrah district of West Bengal. As a precautionary measure, the state government suspended internet services in the Howrah district on Friday evening. An order issued by the Department of Home affairs and Hill Affairs said that the internet will remain disconnected till 6 am on Monday, June 13, 2022. The order said that voice call and SMS services will continue.

The West Bengal Police has prolonged the Section 144 CrPC imposed in and around the portions of National Highways and Railway Stations within the authority of Uluberia-Sub Division in Howrah till June 15 due to continuous conflicts in the district. The police have arrested 70 accused so far in this case.