Saturday, June 11, 2022
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: Violence over ‘blasphemy’ continues for third day, stones pelted on police in...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Violence over ‘blasphemy’ continues for third day, stones pelted on police in Howrah ignoring section 144, CM Mamata Banerjee blames BJP

The administration has suspended internet services and extended section 144 in Howrah to combat the violent protests, while 70 persons have been detained so far

OpIndia Staff
Howrah
Stone pelting by Islamists continued in Howrah even on Saturday morning despite imposing section 144. Image Source: Twitter handle of ANI
2

Violent protests by Muslims demanding punishment to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Mohammad continued for the third consecutive day in Howrah on West Bengal, completely disregarding the CM Mamata Banerjee’s appeal to protest in Delhi and on in the state. Protests and arsons took place today also in Howrah, despite presence of police forces.

There were incidents of violence by mobs of Islamists in several parts of the country on Friday 10th June 2022 in the name of protest against Nupur Sharma’s so-called controversial statement which Islamists consider blasphemy. A clash broke out once again between the police and the so-called protesters at Panchla Bazar in Howrah on 11th June 2022 Saturday morning. The miscreants pelted stones at the police and then the police had to use tear gas shells against the miscreants. The Islamists were ‘protesting’ against the controversial statement of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The miscreants also vandalized some properties and set some others ablaze. It is notable that the mob of Islamists arrived in the area despite section 144 being imposed.

On the other hand, West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Bannerjee has blamed Bharatiya Janata Party for the violence that erupted in the state after the Friday Namaz on 10th June 2022. She tweeted, “As I have said before, violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this and they want to cause riots – but these things will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them. Why should the people suffer for the sins committed by the BJP?”

On Friday too, hundreds of protesters blocked railway tracks at different places in the Howrah district of West Bengal. As a precautionary measure, the state government suspended internet services in the Howrah district on Friday evening. An order issued by the Department of Home affairs and Hill Affairs said that the internet will remain disconnected till 6 am on Monday, June 13, 2022. The order said that voice call and SMS services will continue.

The West Bengal Police has prolonged the Section 144 CrPC imposed in and around the portions of National Highways and Railway Stations within the authority of Uluberia-Sub Division in Howrah till June 15 due to continuous conflicts in the district. The police have arrested 70 accused so far in this case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Has the disproportionate noise and outrage on Nupur Sharma boomeranged on the Islamists?

NR Nigam -

UP: Bulandshahr man Umar Mohammad held for circumcising 9-year-old after ‘adopting’ the child without following norms, CM office takes cognizance

OpIndia Staff -

‘Covid-19 management in Uttar Pradesh far better than in the United States’, says Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation CEO in Lucknow

OpIndia Staff -

Naveen Jindal’s family leaves Delhi amid death threats from Islamists, gets another threat call about hunting his family down

OpIndia Staff -

Waseem Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi receiving death and beheading threat calls from Dubai and Pakistan numbers, urges UP CM to take action

OpIndia Staff -

Beheading threats, videos enacting the act, and violent posts continue unabated on Instagram against Nupur Sharma: Here are some of them

OpIndia Staff -

Police to install CCTV cameras at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, Karnataka, as Hindus question why only Muslims were allowed to use the site: Details

OpIndia Staff -

‘Protest’ against Nupur Sharma reaches Uttarakhand: Islamists hit the streets in Uddham Singh Nagar, Haridwar on high alert after violence in Saharanpur

OpIndia Staff -

MHA alerts state police chiefs, asks to remain attentive following violent protests by Islamists after Friday prayers, says police may be targeted

OpIndia Staff -

Islamist violence over Nupur Sharma’s remark: 2 rioters dead in Ranchi after police retaliated to firing by mob, Yogi Adityanath govt arrests 229 rioters

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,039FollowersFollow
27,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com