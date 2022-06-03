The Chinese government is conducting military drills on its North-Eastern border with Russia while the Russian government remains occupied with Ukraine. These drills have raised concerns that China may well be planning to push into Russian territory taking advantage of the current situation.

The Klaxon, an investigative Australian newspaper reported that they have obtained images and details of China’s airforce and army conducting secretive exercises in the Russian border areas along the Ussuri River. These exercises were reportedly conducted in February and March this year.

As per Klaxon, the drills involved Chinese Airforce fighter jets and bombers, including live-fire exercises, out of its north-eastern Harbin Air Base, and China’s 78th Group Army running tank and armored vehicle tactical drills. The drills were carried out near Khabarovsk and Ussuriysk regions of Russia.

As per Klaxon’s sources, the Airforce started its drills in the first week of February and carried them out through March, while the Chinese Army carried out the tank and armored vehicle tactical drills in the same region in the last week of March.

The timing of these military drills is very interesting as Russia is currently engaged militarily in Ukraine with their ‘special military operation‘. With the bulk of the Russian forces concentrated in the west against Ukraine and their friends from NATO, China conducting these drills in the east raises suspicions about China’s intent.

China has previously supported Russia during this war in Ukraine and refused to join the America-backed sanctions against Russia. Chinese premier Xi Jinping even met Russian President Vladimir Putin on 4th of February, less than 3 weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine. However, with Russia distracted in Ukraine, China seems to be making its own moves in the east against Russia.