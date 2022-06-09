Delhi Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, ‘journalist’ Saba Naqvi and others over allegations of promoting false information with intention to create unrest in cyberspace. As per a statement given by an Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) officer to news agency ANI, their actions had ramifications on the physical space, thereby compromising with the ‘social fabric of the country’.

Other than the mentioned above, some names in the FIR include one Shadab Chauhan, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari, Anil Kumar Meena and Pooja Shakun. Rajasthan based Maulana Mufti Nadeem had threatened to gouge eyes of Nupur Sharma and chop off her hands in presence of state police.

Following the threats, Sharma has been provided security by the police.

This development comes a day after the Mumbra Police issued a summons to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad and recorded her statement. At least 2 other FIRs have already been registered against Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra, one at the behest of Islamic outfit Raza Academy, and another at Mumbra Police Station. Sharma has been charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 295 for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, 153 A for promoting enmity between various groups, and 505 (2) for making statements constituting public mischief.

Earlier, Delhi BJP had also distanced itself from Nupur’s remarks, and the party had suspended Nupur Sharma and Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal for their ‘objectionable’ remarks on Prophet Muhammad. In its suspension letter, the BJP told Sharma that she had expressed views contrary to the party’s on various matters which violate the party’s constitution. “The party respects all religions and is against any ideology that insults or demeans any sect or religion”, it stated.

Following the suspension, the media had freely shared Nupur’s and Naveen Jindal’s addresses online, putting them at risk with multiple death threats coming their way daily. Reportedly, the Delhi Police on June 6 registered a case on a complaint by Sharma in which she stated that she received continuous death threats over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The Delhi Police registered a case against unidentified people.

On May 31, several political parties like the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra also protested against Sharma for her alleged remarks against Prophet. Hundreds of people gathered on the streets blocking the passage of vehicles during the protest that was led by Minister of Housing, Minority, and Wakf, Jitendra Awhad, NCP Mumbai Chief Anand Paranjape, and Shanu Pathan. Also, a local Hyderabad-based party AIMIM (Inquilab) announced a reward of ₹1 crore rupees to any Muslim who would kill BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly committing blasphemy.

Sharma meanwhile also received threats from extremist organizations across the border. On May 29, The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters from Pakistan announced a cash reward of Pakistani Rupees 5 million (Around 19.5 lakhs INR) to anyone who would behead Nupur for allegedly committing ‘blasphemy’.

Sharma has been facing threats including death threats from Islamists since she made some comments as per the Islamic texts on Prophet Muhammad that irked the Muslims. She argued that since people are mocking the Hindu faith repeatedly, the Hindus can also mock other religions by referring to Islamic beliefs and the life of Prophet Muhammad. Her statement was taken out of context by AltNews co-founder and alleged fact-checker Mohammed Zubair, who unleashed an army of trolls and Islamists after Sharma. As reported, multiple FIRs have been registered against Sharma after the remarks and open calls for her death have also been made. Eventually, terror organisation Al Qaeda has also threatened India with terror attacks over the same.