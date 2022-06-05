Sunday, June 5, 2022
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal from the party’s primary membership, days after Islamists dog-whistled by AltNews’ Zubair threatened her

Though there is no official word from the party, it is believed that the action against Sharma has been taken in context to her statement against Prophet Mohammed during a debate on Times Now.

On June 5, Bharatiya Janata Party suspended National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal from the party’s primary membership. The development came after a recent press release issued by the party. The party respects all religions and is against any ideology that insults or demeans any sect or religion.

In its suspension letter, the BJP told Sharma that she has expressed views contrary to the party’s on various matters which violate the party’s constitution. Though there is no official word from the party, it is believed that the action against Sharma has been taken in context to her statement against Prophet Mohammed during a debate on Times Now.

In its press release signed by National General Secretary Arun Singh, the party said, “During the thousands of years of the history of India, every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insults of any religion. personalities of any religion. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy.”

