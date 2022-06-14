Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Entrepreneur Arun Pudur announces reward for legal action against AltNews’ Mohammed Zubair over Hinduphobic posts

On Tuesday, days after India witnessed violent protests that saw Islamists running riot, indulging in violence over remarks on Prophet Muhammad, netizens dredged up old tweets of AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair where he mocked Hindu Gods and scriptures.

OpIndia Staff
Arun Pudur Zubair
Arun Pudur, founder of Chennai-based of Celframe Corporation has announced awards on getting Mohd. Zubair arrested
Indian-origin billionaire businessman Arun Pudur, who is known for speaking up in support of Dharmic causes on Twitter, has taken up a battle against Alt-News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. Pudur has announced a host of rewards for those who are willing to take ‘legal action’ against Zubair over his Hinduphobic posts.

Pudur, who runs a software firm Celframe Technology Group of Companies, took to Twitter to make the announcement. According to the rewards, the person who will get Zubair convicted of Hinduphobia with a long-term jail will be awarded ₹50,000/- from Pudur.

Those who get a jail term for Zubair through legal action get ₹10,000/- and ₹1,000/- for the very first FIR filed in every Indian state and Union Territory against Mohammed Zubair and his ‘fact-checking’ portal Alt News.

This came after Mohammed Zubair deleted his Facebook account – perhaps to scrub it clean of its controversial content against Hinduism and Hindu Gods. Zubair, who has been a serial offender of Hinduphobia according to many netizens, has been caught in an ire after his old tweets mocking Hinduism and Hindu Gods have surfaced online in the wake of the Nupur Sharma controversy.

According to the announcement made by Arun Pudur, the action against Mohammed Zubair must be legal. Those interested in participating should message the official documents against the Alt-News cofounder to the businessman privately. Talking about the announcement, Pudur writes, “Zubair has long abused, lied and manipulated Media. It is time he serves the time that fits the crime. Too many got hurt, riots and deaths. This has to stop!”

Malaysia-based Pudur has decided to take serious cognisance of Mohammed Zubair’s offences, especially in light of the derogatory social media posts made by him against Hinduism. After Zubair’s Facebook account was taken down, people are unearthing his old tweets mocking Hindu Gods.

Nupur Sharma has already pointed out how the ‘fact-checker’ has instigated blasphemy threats against her by sharing cropped versions of her comments on Prophet Mohammed. It turned out that the AltNews co-founder himself has a history of making derogatory posts about Hinduism and Hindu Gods.

