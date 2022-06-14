Indian-origin billionaire businessman Arun Pudur, who is known for speaking up in support of Dharmic causes on Twitter, has taken up a battle against Alt-News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. Pudur has announced a host of rewards for those who are willing to take ‘legal action’ against Zubair over his Hinduphobic posts.

Pudur, who runs a software firm Celframe Technology Group of Companies, took to Twitter to make the announcement. According to the rewards, the person who will get Zubair convicted of Hinduphobia with a long-term jail will be awarded ₹50,000/- from Pudur.

Those who get a jail term for Zubair through legal action get ₹10,000/- and ₹1,000/- for the very first FIR filed in every Indian state and Union Territory against Mohammed Zubair and his ‘fact-checking’ portal Alt News.

⚠️Announcing Rewards for Legal action against @zoo_bear & @AltNews



👉🏼₹1,000 for First FIR filed against him & his portal, for each State & UT.



👉🏼₹10,000 first person to get him arrested.



👉🏼₹50,000 first person to get him convicted & get long jail time. — Arun Pudur 🇮🇳 (@arunpudur) June 14, 2022

This came after Mohammed Zubair deleted his Facebook account – perhaps to scrub it clean of its controversial content against Hinduism and Hindu Gods. Zubair, who has been a serial offender of Hinduphobia according to many netizens, has been caught in an ire after his old tweets mocking Hinduism and Hindu Gods have surfaced online in the wake of the Nupur Sharma controversy.

According to the announcement made by Arun Pudur, the action against Mohammed Zubair must be legal. Those interested in participating should message the official documents against the Alt-News cofounder to the businessman privately. Talking about the announcement, Pudur writes, “Zubair has long abused, lied and manipulated Media. It is time he serves the time that fits the crime. Too many got hurt, riots and deaths. This has to stop!”

the time that fits the crime.



Too many got hurt, riots and deaths. This has to stop! — Arun Pudur 🇮🇳 (@arunpudur) June 14, 2022

Malaysia-based Pudur has decided to take serious cognisance of Mohammed Zubair’s offences, especially in light of the derogatory social media posts made by him against Hinduism. After Zubair’s Facebook account was taken down, people are unearthing his old tweets mocking Hindu Gods.

Will he delete his Twitter account now?



How many times will these people mock Hinduism? https://t.co/6fpYdn6CdI — Arun Pudur 🇮🇳 (@arunpudur) June 14, 2022

Arrest this idiot as he is mocking our beloved Bajarang Bali !! @HMOIndia @AmitShah plz take against this moron for this post !! He is openly mocking Hindu deities!! Thank you 🙏 https://t.co/9DXcMg2Xac — Shiv Dayal Sharma (@ShivDay84342914) June 14, 2022

Lord Hanuman maintained celibacy through out his presence during Treta yuga-Dwapara Yuga and continues to be even in this Kali Yuga.



Comparing Honeymoon with Lord Hanuman is worst kind of blasphemy. 😣 https://t.co/lFVP8TAwPL — Prof Maithun  (@Being_Humor) June 14, 2022

Nupur Sharma has already pointed out how the ‘fact-checker’ has instigated blasphemy threats against her by sharing cropped versions of her comments on Prophet Mohammed. It turned out that the AltNews co-founder himself has a history of making derogatory posts about Hinduism and Hindu Gods.