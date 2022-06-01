A case of sexual harassment of a 13-year-old minor boy by two clerics at Madani Madarsa in the Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad has come to light. The child is under treatment at the nearby Shardaben Hospital. Police have registered a complaint under the POCSO Act and started investigating after the family lodged a police complaint.

According to exclusive information received by OpIndia through a reliable source, a daily wager, who lives in Gomtipur had sent the eldest of his six children, who is 13-year-old, to the Madani Madarsa in Bapunagar near him on 29th May 2022 for religious study during the summer vacation. On 30th May 2022, the parents were shocked when the child came home and told them about the inhuman act done to him by two clerics in the madarsa.

According to the child, he was also beaten up. He was taken to the nearby Shardaben Hospital for treatment as there were marks of beating on his body and injuries in the anal parts due to brutal sodomisation by the two clerics in the madarsa.

The father of the child informed that the eldest of his 6 children, aged 13 years, was studying in 7th standard in the government school no. 2. As the summer vacation was currently going on in the school, he had decided to send his son to a madarsa to study Islam as per the customs of his religion. On the morning of May 29, they took the child to the Madina Madarsa at Sundaramnagar in Bapunagar to inquire about the same, and finally, on the same day, the child was admitted there.

He further told that the next day, that is, on May 30, when he came home from work around 3 pm, he saw that his son was home and resting. In the morning, when he asked his son why he had returned home, the son narrated the inhuman incident that had happened to him. The son said that on the 29th when the family left him at the madarsa, everything went well till the evening. But around 10 pm, the chief cleric of Madani Madrassa and another cleric approached him. The chief cleric, for no reason, hit him severely with a wooden stick on the back of his right ankle seven times and the other cleric held his left hand and gave him an injection on the side of the shoulder. The boy fell unconscious 5 minutes after the injection.

The child further told his father that when he regained consciousness after 30-35 minutes, he was having severe pain in the anus. So he was scared and escaped from the madarsa. While escaping, 3 people from the madrasa followed the boy to catch him. To avoid them, he hid in a hotel near Rajendra Park. After hiding there for a while, he took a lift on a bike leaving from the hotel and reached his house.

The victim’s father said in a complaint to the Bapunagar police station, “The chief maulvi at Madani Madarsa, Sunderamnagar, Bapunagar, and another maulvi committed an unnatural sexual act with my son after hitting him seven times on the ankle of his right leg with a wooden rod, injecting some substance near his left shoulder, making him unconscious.” The victim’s father further said that the child does not know the name of the other cleric but will definitely be able to identify him by looking at the photo.

This is not the first time that a maulana of a madarsa has been accused of sexually exploiting minor children. There have been several such cases before. It was only in 2020 that the Bhuj court rejected for the second time the bail application of Maulana Shamsuddin Haji Suleman Jat of a madarsa in Nakhtrana’s Dhoro village, who raped a 14-year-old girl several times from 2015 to 2019. In January 2022, Maulana Jamal Ahmed, aged 52, of a madarsa in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, raped an 8-year-old girl after which he was arrested.

In Addition, in May 2022, a POCSO court had sentenced Abdul Rahman, a cleric from Kota, Rajasthan, to life imprisonment for raping a 6-year-old.

The 13-year-old minor is still in Shardaben Hospital and his conditions are improving. The Bapunagar police have currently registered a complaint under POCSO and started their investigation.