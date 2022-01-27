On Wednesday, January 26, a case of rape of a minor Madarsa student has come to the fore from the Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, Madarsa’s cleric namely Jamal Ahmed (52) brutally raped the 8-year-old child who came to study at his Madarsa. Audaciously, after committing the heinous crime he made the minor swear by the Quran and Allah to not disclose to anyone what transpired with her.

On the day of the alleged incident, the victim reached home later than her usual time. She was not feeling well when she came back. When the family members asked her the reason, the girl started crying. She was reportedly bleeding from her private parts. On being persuaded, the minor revealed what happened with her to her family members who in turn lodged a complaint against the cleric with the police.

Mainpuri police also informed about the aforementioned case through its official Twitter handle. It said it stepped up efforts against the accused Maulana by immediately filing an FIR and launching an investigation in this matter. Jamal Ahmed was arrested while the minor was sent for a medical examination. He is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

थाना स्थानीय पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार किया गया है । — MAINPURI POLICE (@mainpuripolice) January 26, 2022

Police revealed that Jamal Ahmed, a resident of Sudiya Mau village of Ramnagar police station in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, has been the Imam in the Masjid of Kisni village for almost 10 years now. He used to teach Islam to the children of the village. The victim also used to go to study in the same madarsa along with her younger sister.

According to the minor victim’s family members, Jamal Ahmed had stopped the victim on the pretext of studies after dismissing the rest of the children. He had even asked the victim’s younger sister to leave the premises after giving her some peanuts. When other children left, the accused cleric took the victim to another room and asked her to take off her clothes. He too took off his clothes and started sexually assaulting her. The victim started crying loudly when blood started oozing out of her private parts. It was then, Jamal Ahmed made her swear by the Quran not to talk about the incident to anyone. He urged her to keep coming to the Madarsa to study like she normally did.

However, the girl confided about the incident in her family after reaching home, who in turn lodged a complaint against the cleric with the Uttar Pradesh police.

Bihar: Madarsa cleric rapes and impregnates minor student, records act and uses it to further rape her

In a similar incident that had come to the fore on January 8, a cleric named Maulvi Tabrez had raped and impregnated the minor girl, who came to study at his Madarsa in the Sitamarhi district in the Mithila region of Bihar. He also recorded the act and started blackmailing her with the video. The cleric reportedly used the video to further rape her on several occasions until she became pregnant.

He threatened to make the video viral if the minor told anybody in her family about his wrongdoing. However, when the minor realised she was pregnant, she narrated her ordeal to her family members who then approached the ladies police station in the district with a complaint against the cleric. The girl is said to be 5 months pregnant now.