With fear gripping the valley due to increased targeted killings of Hindus, the minority government employees have decided to leave Kashmir en masse on Friday (June 3), giving rise to fears that another exodus, like the one in 1990 is ongoing. The decision came soon after Islamic terrorists shot dead a Hindu bank manager in Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday.

#BREAKING | Kashmiri Pandits begin leaving the valley amid targeted killings; decision taken by Pandit groups to leave for Jammu within 24 hours



Tune in here –

According to reports, over 4,000 Pandit employees have made their intention to leave the Valley clear. They have resolved to mass migrate from numerous transit camps strewn over the Valley, as announced by their leaders.

Several videos have surfaced on social media showing terrified Hindus preparing to leave the valley.

Heavy rush of Non locals, kp employees, other Hindus employed in private sector at the Srinagar Airport just now. This is post Vijay Kumar from Rajasthan, who got married just 40 days ago, was shot at and killed right in his office this morning in Kulgam.

Amit Raina, the coordinator of the protesting employees, said that the employees living at various transit camps guarded by security personnel have called off the protest and decided to leave for Jammu.

The decision was reportedly taken after the Kashmiri Minority Forum, an organisation of Kashmiri Hindus, issued statements asking minorities in the Valley to migrate by Friday morning. According to Republic TV, the organisation had called for an emergency meeting after the killing of a bank employee Vijay Kumar.

The report suggests that the minority forum stressed three points during the emergency meeting. Firstly, they stated, “The protests across all the places in the Kashmir valley have been called off with immediate effect because the lives of the minorities here are falling down to the bullets of the perpetrators ruthlessly every day.”

Furthermore, they said, “Decision has been taken that all the minority people have been left with no option here and must migrate outside the valley tomorrow morning.”

Lastly, the organisation urged all protestors to gather on Friday outside the Navyug Tunnel to plan their next course of action about their fate and lives.

Meanwhile, The Tribune quoted Avtar Krishan Bhat, a leader of the Hindu Kashmiri Pandit colony in Baramulla, as saying, “We have kept trucks on standby as we might have to leave anytime. The targeted killings have shocked us and we want the government to relocate us immediately.”

It may be noted that the decision to leave the valley has been deliberated by the recent increase of the targeted killing of Kashmiri Hindus especially including were employed under PM Package by Islamic terrorists in the valley. Earlier in the day, OpIndia reported how Islamic terrorists shot dead a bank employee named Vijay Kumar. The deceased Vijay Kumar, who hailed from Hanamangarh in Rajasthan, was the Bank Manager of Elaqahi Dehati Bank. Kumar was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital after he was fired upon by the terrorists at the Arreh Mohanpora Branch in the Kulgam district, where he succumbed to his injuries.

This is the fourth such terrorist incident in the last two months where a Hindu has been targeted by Islamic terrorists in the valley.

Pertinently, due to the recent spate of attacks on Hindu migrants in the valley, only yesterday (June 1), the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor chaired a key meeting wherein he suggested that PM Package employees and others who belong to minority communities posted in the Kashmir division will be posted at secured locations. LG had set June 6, 2022, as the deadline for the process of transferring the vulnerable employees. Kashmir being a Muslim majority region, minorities in the region include Hindus, Sikhs and other non-Muslim communities.