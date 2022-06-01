On June 1, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor chaired a key meeting amid targeted killings. As per the reports by several media houses, the sources suggest that PM Package employees and others who belong to minority communities posted in the Kashmir division will be posted at secured locations. LG has set June 6, 2022, as the deadline for the process. Kashmir being a Muslim majority region, minorities in the region includes Hindus, Sikhs and other non-Muslim communities.

The decision to relocate minority employees to ‘secure locations’ in the valley comes after a series of targeted killings of Hindu government employees by terrorists in Kashmir and fears of their exodus from Kashmir.

“PM Package employees and others from minority communities posted in Kashmir division will be immediately posted at secured locations and the process to be completed by Monday, 6th June. It has to be ensured that no employee should work or reside in isolated areas or in a scattered manner” a govt source said, as per media reports.

Sources further suggested that during the meeting, LG emphasized Confidence Building measures that need to be taken to ensure the Kashmiri Hindus feel safe and secure. The Senior officials have been asked to visit the employees and appraise the concerns they have. Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendent of Police (SPs) have been ordered to actively monitor the situation and ensure the complaints raised by the employees are rectified.

The assessment of accommodation of employees of PM Package and minority community will be carried out by DCs and SSPs. They have been asked to ensure that no employee should be posted or reside in isolated areas or in a scattered manner.

Targeted killings of Kashmiri Hindus

In the last few months, several Kashmiri Hindus especially including were employed under PM Package, were targeted by terrorists in the valley. The Kashmiri Hindus threatened to leave the valley following the repeated attacks.