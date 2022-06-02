Thursday, June 2, 2022
Another targeted killing in Kashmir: Hindu bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead by Islamic terrorists in Kulgam

The killing comes two days after a school teacher, Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu migrants protest after terrorists shoot dead bank employee in Kulgam, Kashmir (source: ANI)
2

In another terror act of targeted killing in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Islamic terrorists shot dead a bank employee named Vijay Kumar in the Kulgam district on June 2, Thursday. The deceased Vijay Kumar, who hailed from Hanamangarh in Rajasthan, was the Bank Manager of Elaqahi Dehati Bank. Kumar was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital after he was fired upon by the terrorists at the Arreh Mohanpora Branch in the Kulgam district, where he succumbed to his injuries. The killing comes two days after a school teacher, Rajni Bala, was shot dead by terrorists.

The Kashmir Zone police informed about the incident on Twitter. They said that the area has been cordoned off and the police are searching for the terrorists involved in the heinous crime.

The fresh attack yet again sparked outrage amongst the migrant Hindus, who took to the streets in Jammu and Kashmir Thursday, demanding security for members of their community.

This is the fourth such cowardly incident in the last two months where a Hindu has been targeted by Islamic terrorists in the valley. Pertinently, due to the recent spate of attacks on Hindu migrants in the valley, only yesterday (June 1), the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor chaired a key meeting wherein he suggested that PM Package employees and others who belong to minority communities posted in the Kashmir division will be posted at secured locations. LG had set June 6, 2022, as the deadline for the process of transferring the vulnerable employees. Kashmir being a Muslim majority region, minorities in the region include Hindus, Sikhs and other non-Muslim communities.

The decision to relocate minority employees to ‘secure locations’ in the valley came after a series of targeted killings of Hindu government employees by terrorists in Kashmir and fears of their exodus from Kashmir.

Targeted killings of Hindus in Kashmir

In the last few months, several Kashmiri Hindus especially including were employed under PM Package, were targeted by terrorists in the valley. The Kashmiri Hindus threatened to leave the valley following the repeated attacks.

