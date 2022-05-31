On May 31, the Kashmir Zone Police informed on Twitter about another targeted killing of a Hindu migrant teacher in Kulgam district’s Gopalpora area. The slain teacher identified as Rajni Bala, wife of Raj Kumaar of Samba district, was working at a High School in the Gopalpora area, outside which some Islamic terrorists shot at her today morning. This is the second such cowardly incident within a week and the third this month where a Hindu migrant has been targeted by Islamic terrorists in the valley.

#Terrorists #fired upon one woman #teacher at High School Gopalpora area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, she has received #critical gunshot injuries. Being shifted to hospital. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 31, 2022

Kashmir Zone Police informed that the woman teacher received critical gunshot injuries and was admitted to a hospital. Unfortunately, the teacher succumbed to her injuries.

The area has been cordoned off and the security forces are on the lookout for the terrorists involved in the dastardly incident. The Kashmir Police has assured that the terrorists will soon be identified and neutralised.

“#KulgamTerrorIncidentUpdate: Injured lady teacher, a #Hindu & resident of Samba (Jammu division) #succumbed to her injuries. #Terrorists involved in this #gruesome#terror crime will be soon identified & neutralised. @JmuKmrPolice,” wrote Kashmir Zone Police in its subsequent Tweet.

Further details are awaited. OpIndia would update the report as soon as there is some update.

Islamic terrorists kill TV artist Amreen Bhat outside her residence in Kashmir

The number of such cowardly targeted attacks by Islamic terrorists has recently increased in the valley. On May 25, OpIndia reported about the killing of a TV actress and singer named Amreen Bhat in the Budgaon district in Jammu and Kashmir. According to police sources, actor Amreen Bhat and her 10-year-old nephew Farhan were fired upon by terrorists outside their home at Kongoipora-Hushroo. Both of them were immediately rushed to the hospital, but Amreen succumbed to the injuries. The police informed that three terrorists of the banned terror group LeT were involved in this heinous terror incident.

On May 12, a Kashmiri Hindu youth, working for the revenue department, Rahul Bhat was killed by militants in Budgam district. Within 24-hours of the dastardly killing of the government employee, the security forces neutralized the three terrorists involved in the act.

The cold-blooded murder of Rahul Bhat has enraged the Kashmiri Hindus in the valley who on Friday hit the streets to protest the heinous murder. The protesters blocked the highway and staged protests against the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was killed in a targeted attack by Islamic terrorists.