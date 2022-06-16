Thursday, June 16, 2022
‘Attacking Prophet Mohammed means death, Kamlesh Tiwari was killed after 5 years’: Islamic cleric issues threat over alleged blasphemy

Iman Tanzim Islamic president Hamid Engineer said that insulting prophet means signing suicide note, and like Kamlesh Tiwari was killed after 5 years, nobody will be spared alive

Hamid Engineer said that the only punishment for the insult of the prophet is death. Image Source: MEMERI TV
Amid the political turmoil in the country over Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Islamic fundamentalists are constantly issuing death threats to her. A video has recently appeared on social media in which an Islamic cleric is seen openly issuing death threats to former BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal at a press conference.

An Islamic cleric named Hamid Engineer was openly threatening Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal in a press conference, saying that ‘insulting Islam means signing own suicide note’. The video was shared by the Middle East Media Research Institute. According to the report, Minorities Democratic Party held a press conference in Nagpur on 5th June 2022. Hamid Engineer, President of Iman Tanzim Islamic, was present at this press conference. In this press conference, he reacted to the allegedly derogatory remarks about the prophet Muhammad given by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and former Delhi BJP leaeder Naveen Jindal.

While addressing the press conference, the Islamic scholar openly issued death threats to Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. Hamid Engineer said, “To attack the honorable Prophet Mohammed and to attack his honor, there is only one consequence of this – and that is death. No one can stop you (from being killed). You are signing a suicide note (by making such remarks). Kamlesh Tiwari was killed after five years. People killed him after five years by entering his home. Don’t think that, if the issue is resolved today, you will be spared. So better you don’t commit blasphemy.”

It is notable that the Islamists killed Kamlesh Tiwari in 2019 for his so-called derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad. In the last week of May 2022, in a TV debate, Nupur Sharma made some allegedly insulting remarks about Prophet Muhammad. A video clip of this TV debate was shared and made viral by Mohammed Zubair of Alt News. This was actually a dog-whistle for the Islamic radicals on social media who started issuing death threats to Nupur Sharma in response to Zubair’s post. Not only this, the mobs of Islamists took it to the streets in various cities across the countries on the consecutive Fridays of 3rd June and 10th June to ‘protest’ against Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal. These so-called protests turned into violent outbreaks.

