While police forces in various states are anticipating violence by Islamists after Friday Jumma prayers tomorrow demanding action against former BJKP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, several mosques and Muslim religious leaders in various cities have called on Muslims to maintain peace. The appeal came ahead of the Friday Namaz that will take place on 17th June 2022. Since the last two Fridays, mobs of Islamists have executed so-called protests against Nupur Sharma for her allegedly derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The protests eventually took a violent turn as the mob pelted stones at police personnel and citizens and riots took place in different cities on 3rd June and 10th June.

‘They don’t have money for bail’ – Syed Ahmed Bukhari

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Imam of the Jama Masjid in Delhi said that people should keep a close watch on the antisocial elements who want to make riots in the country. He said, “The violent protests in the country that took place in the last week should not have happened. People should take permission from the police and administration before carrying out any agitation. The insult of the prophet hurts the sentiments of the people, but this is not the way to register the protest. It should be done in a peaceful way. It was wrong to include kids and youths in those protests. People started pelting stones. Then police forces opened fires and two youths were killed. Many others are injured. Cases are booked against many people. Many others are jailed. A large number of those are poor and don’t have money for the bail. One should think of all these things before making such ruckus.”

He further said, “Even I could have taken a mic to speak a few words of protests, but I avoided it. Because people are emotional and the speech can add to the worse. I don’t know from where the people suddenly appeared outside the Jama Masjid the last Friday. It was the police and administration who brought the situation under control.”

‘The conditions are not well right now’ – AIMPLB member Maulana Syed Athar Ali

All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Maulana Syed Athar Ali of Mumbai also addressed Muslims. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has called for a shutdown in protest against Nupur Sharma and in solidarity with the Muslims whose religious sentiments are allegedly hurt.

When asked about his stand on the shutdown call, Maulana Syed Athar Ali said, “I appeal to the people that the conditions are not well right now. If we come to the streets now, there is a possibility that a few anti-social elements provoke and spread some violence. Tomorrow is Friday and we don’t want that history to repeat. I appeal to the people and want to tell them that whatever protest the Muslim community wants to register, there are a whole lot of organizations including the AIMPLB to put our things on a proper platform. People should look up to them and support them and appreciate their efforts and cooperate with them. We must not come to the streets because in these situations it is very dangerous to come to the streets. I think some anti-social elements are waiting for us to come to the streets so that they will spread the violence. Therefore people should not come to the streets and register their protest by some other means.”

Peace calls in Prayagraj

Maulana Kari Mufti Ahmed Matin Kasmi of the Jama Masjid in Prayagraj issued a notice for the Muslims appealing them to not indulge in violence after the Friday prayers tomorrow. In an appeal issued by the mosque, he said, “All the people of Allahabad are hereby appealed to be aware and not fall for any trap or conspiracy; especially on 17th June 2022. Everyone should cooperate with the administration and should obey the law.”

The notice further says, “It is the collective responsibility of all of us to maintain the law and order of the city and to take care of the trade and employment within the city. All the parents are appealed to take responsibility and see that their kids don’t involve in any unwanted illegal or immoral activities. Parents should make sure that their kids and youth are not brainwashed by things told by others. Think about the future. Don’t spoil your own future by your own deeds.”

Anjuman Intezamia Ranchi appeals to people to pray in the nearby mosque

Mukhtar Ahmed is the general secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia of Ranchi who have also issued a similar notice. He issued an appeal to the Muslims in Ranchi in which he said, “Anjuman Intezamia appeals to the people that on Friday 17th June 2022, all should stay at their respective homes and offer prayers in the mosques nearby their homes. All are appealed to go to their homes after the prayers and not spread any fake news or rumor on social media. Don’t take out any procession so that unwanted incidents are avoided. Section 144 is imposed in the city and everyone should take note of this.”

#Jharkhand hate speech violence: Various Muslim bodies in #Ranchi have appealed people to remain at home after offering ‘namaaz’ in their respective localities on Friday. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/rNrhR7svVC — Mukesh Ranjan (@Mukesh_TNIE) June 16, 2022

Similar appeals in Saharanpur

Saharanpur is considered one of the most sensitive cities in Uttar Pradesh. The management committee of the Waqf Jama Masjid Kalan issued an appeal to the people in which it said, “On 10th June 2022, a few boys, aged less than 20, started raising slogans and reached the clock tower via Bazar Shahid Ganj of Saharanpur. This sudden act by them has caused pain to the responsible citizens of Saharanpur. Therefore, the management committee of the Waqf Jama Masjid Kalan has taken a decision that the Friday prayers of 17th June 2022 should be offered in the mosques in the nearby localities. There should not be any big crowd in the Jama Masjid.”

In view of June 10 violence near Saharanpur’s Jama Masjid following Friday namaz, Waqf Jama Masjid Kalan issues appeal to people to offer June 17 namaz in their colony’s masjid to avoid any untoward incident @TheMornStandard @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/JCwkJbjVza — Namita_TNIE (@Namita_TNIE) June 16, 2022

It is notable that on the last two Fridays, there have been many violent protests by the Islamists in cities like Kanpur, Prayagraj, Ranchi, and Howrah. Two rioters were killed as the police had to open the fires on the mob of stone-pelting Muslims in Ranchi.