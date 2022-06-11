On the 10th of June 2022, Islamist mobs ran riot in numerous parts of the country following the Friday Namaz. The extremists had taken to the streets to protest against the innocuous comment on Prophet Muhammad by the ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, like many other states, saw the protests turn extremely violent, with outraged Islamists resorting to stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism. In some places, these mobs even opened fire.

According to reports, at least two rioters succumbed to their injuries this morning (June 11) in Jharkhand’s Ranchi after protests erupted in the city on Friday. The rioters who died due to bullet injuries were identified as Mudassir alias Kaifi and Sahil.

In Rachi, Jharkhand, vehicles were torched and vandalized and stone-pelting occurred during the protests. A local Police officer was also injured during the violence along with some other police personnel. As per reports, the rioters also opened fire.

Police had also fired in the air besides resorting to lathi-charge to control the mob which spilt out on the road after Friday prayers and pelted stones and shouted slogans.

Till late evening on Friday, six injured were brought to Sadar Hospital. Two others had sustained bullet injuries and were referred to RIMS hospital where they succumbed to their injuries on Saturday.

Following the violence during the protests against Nupur Sharma, a curfew has been imposed in the violence-hit areas in Ranchi. The internet service has also been suspended. The administration has asked the citizens not to venture out or will be taken into custody. Section 144 has been imposed.

227 people arrested in Uttar Pradesh after Islamists run riots to protest against Nupur Sharma

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the police have arrested at least 229 rioters after violent protests erupted in several cities across the state on Friday. Of these, 48 people were arrested in Saharanpur, 68 in Prayagraj, 50 in Hathras, 25 in Moradabad, 08 in Ferozabad and 28 in Ambedkarnagar.

Besides, the Prayagraj police have named at least 70 people in an FIR filed after the city saw heavy stone-pelting on the police forces by Islamists after the Friday Namaz on June 10. The police have also registered an FIR against more than 5000 unidentified miscreants. A heavy police force has been deployed in the Atala area of Prayagraj where violence happened yesterday. Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

On June 10, Islamists had hit the streets in several parts of Uttar Pradesh like Saharanpur, Lucknow, Deoband, Moradabad and Prayagraj to protest against Nupur Sharma. In Prayagraj especially, the protest had taken a violent turn with the protestors pelting stones at the security forces after sloganeering. After the protests turned violent, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) lathi-charged the protestors to clear the area. However, the stone-pelting continued intermittently despite the best efforts of the security forces.

The incident took place in the Kareli Police Station area of Atala in the Prayagraj district. In anticipation of the violence following the Friday Namaz, police had deployed their personnel in large numbers in advance, but the violence still broke out. Hundreds of Islamists took to the streets and started targeting the police officials to protest. The District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police tried to calm the situation down but to no effect. The protesters were demanding the hanging of Nupur Sharma for her remarks.

Besides, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, Islamists had run riots in several other states like Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and West Bengal after Friday prayers. In some places, the enraged mob set fire to Nupur Sharma’s effigy and posters, while in others, stones were thrown, injuring cops and citizens, and causing property damage.