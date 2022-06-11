Saturday, June 11, 2022
HomeNews ReportsIslamist violence over Nupur Sharma's remark: 2 rioters dead in Ranchi after police retaliated...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Islamist violence over Nupur Sharma’s remark: 2 rioters dead in Ranchi after police retaliated to firing by mob, Yogi Adityanath govt arrests 229 rioters

Of the 229 rioters arrested by the Yogi Adityanath government, 48 people were arrested in Saharanpur, 68 in Prayagraj, 50 in Hathras, 25 in Moradabad, 08 in Ferozabad and 28 in Ambedkarnagar.

OpIndia Staff
Violence erupted in various places in the country after Friday Namaz on June 10 (source: India TV)
3

On the 10th of June 2022, Islamist mobs ran riot in numerous parts of the country following the Friday Namaz. The extremists had taken to the streets to protest against the innocuous comment on Prophet Muhammad by the ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, like many other states, saw the protests turn extremely violent, with outraged Islamists resorting to stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism. In some places, these mobs even opened fire.

According to reports, at least two rioters succumbed to their injuries this morning (June 11) in Jharkhand’s Ranchi after protests erupted in the city on Friday. The rioters who died due to bullet injuries were identified as Mudassir alias Kaifi and Sahil.

In Rachi, Jharkhand, vehicles were torched and vandalized and stone-pelting occurred during the protests. A local Police officer was also injured during the violence along with some other police personnel. As per reports, the rioters also opened fire.

Police had also fired in the air besides resorting to lathi-charge to control the mob which spilt out on the road after Friday prayers and pelted stones and shouted slogans.

Till late evening on Friday, six injured were brought to Sadar Hospital. Two others had sustained bullet injuries and were referred to RIMS hospital where they succumbed to their injuries on Saturday.

Following the violence during the protests against Nupur Sharma, a curfew has been imposed in the violence-hit areas in Ranchi. The internet service has also been suspended. The administration has asked the citizens not to venture out or will be taken into custody. Section 144 has been imposed.

227 people arrested in Uttar Pradesh after Islamists run riots to protest against Nupur Sharma

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the police have arrested at least 229 rioters after violent protests erupted in several cities across the state on Friday. Of these, 48 people were arrested in Saharanpur, 68 in Prayagraj, 50 in Hathras, 25 in Moradabad, 08 in Ferozabad and 28 in Ambedkarnagar.

Besides, the Prayagraj police have named at least 70 people in an FIR filed after the city saw heavy stone-pelting on the police forces by Islamists after the Friday Namaz on June 10. The police have also registered an FIR against more than 5000 unidentified miscreants. A heavy police force has been deployed in the Atala area of Prayagraj where violence happened yesterday. Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

On June 10, Islamists had hit the streets in several parts of Uttar Pradesh like Saharanpur, Lucknow, Deoband, Moradabad and Prayagraj to protest against Nupur Sharma. In Prayagraj especially, the protest had taken a violent turn with the protestors pelting stones at the security forces after sloganeering. After the protests turned violent, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) lathi-charged the protestors to clear the area. However, the stone-pelting continued intermittently despite the best efforts of the security forces.

The incident took place in the Kareli Police Station area of Atala in the Prayagraj district. In anticipation of the violence following the Friday Namaz, police had deployed their personnel in large numbers in advance, but the violence still broke out. Hundreds of Islamists took to the streets and started targeting the police officials to protest. The District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police tried to calm the situation down but to no effect. The protesters were demanding the hanging of Nupur Sharma for her remarks.

Besides, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, Islamists had run riots in several other states like Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and West Bengal after Friday prayers. In some places, the enraged mob set fire to Nupur Sharma’s effigy and posters, while in others, stones were thrown, injuring cops and citizens, and causing property damage.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Islam teaches tolerance’: Kashmiri Youtuber enacts beheading of Nupur Sharma over blasphemy row, proclaims innocence after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

‘Islam is a religion of peace, we demand that Nupur Sharma should be hanged’: AIMIM MP and former NDTV journalist Imtiyaz Jaleel

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hindus form just 3% of the population…are the victim of exodus, love jihad’: Locals reveal plan was to capture Chandreshwar Mohalla during Kanpur violence

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Press Club of India claims Saba Naqvi mocking Shivling at Gyanvapi is not ‘blasphemy’, here is what Naqvi had tweeted

OpIndia Staff -

Mobs run rampage in several cities after Jumma Namaz over Nupur Sharma’s Prophet Muhammad remark: List of ‘protests’ and violence

OpIndia Staff -

Kolkata: Woman killed and several injured as cop opens fire near Bangladesh High Commission before shooting himself dead

OpIndia Staff -

WB: Protests against Nupur Sharma continues for second day in Howrah as mob burn down vehicles and police booths, large protests in Kolkata too

OpIndia Staff -

AAP leaders claim Satyendar Jain was beaten up in ED custody; pictures suggest otherwise

OpIndia Staff -

‘Only objective of news channels is to mock and insult Islam and Muslims’: AIMPLB appeals Islamic clerics and scholars to not appear in TV...

OpIndia Staff -

Prophet Muhammad comment row: Tricolour defaced in Telangana, Ashok Chakra replaced with Kalma during protests by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,033FollowersFollow
27,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com