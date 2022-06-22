On June 22, the Twitter handle of fake news peddler and Islamic terror apologist CJ Werleman was withheld in India. If someone from India tries to open his account, a message that reads “@cjwerleman’s account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand” appears on the screen. As per this message, his account has been banned in India following a request from either a court or a competent authority in the government.

CJ Werleman account withheld in India. Source: Twitter

Irked by the decision made by Twitter, Werleman has started ranting on Twitter. In a tweet, he blamed Twitter for operating on the behest of the BJP-led Government of India for his account getting blocked for the Indian audience. He said, “More proof @Twitter is operating as a protection racket for the Indian government: my account has now been withheld in India because of demands made by the far-right, Hindu fascist regime of Narendra Modi. How is this ok, @Verified, @jack, @elonmusk?? in response to a legal demand.”

CJ Werleman ranted on Twitter after his account was withheld in India. Source: Twitter

Werleman tagged Elon Musk and Jack, questioning the decision, and called Narendra Modi-led Indian government fascist. However, it is noteworthy that because of his anti-India actions, his account has been rightly withheld in India.

CJ Werleman has a long history of publishing fake news targeting India. The most recent example was from June 16, when he shared a misleading video to label Police as ‘Hindutva radicals’. He claimed that an ‘elderly Muslim’ man was ‘brutally’ assaulted by ‘Hindutva radicalized, cops.’ However, this video is taken out of context to spread as it is a two-year-old video of the UP Police enforcing the strict lockdown during the first wave of Covid-19 in 2020. The Uttar Pradesh Police clarified the video through the Twitter handle of Bareilly Police. The Bareilly Police replied to the tweet by CJ Werleman, asserting that this is an out-of-context video and shows police action towards a group of people who had violated Covid lockdown, but the reply was deliberately hidden by him.

CJ Werleman regularly blames ‘Hindutva mob’ for crimes done by Islamists, or when the crime has no religious angle. When a Dalit Hindu young man was killed by the family of his Muslim wife, Werleman had falsely claimed that the man was killed by Hindutva mob for marrying a Muslim.

He regularly shares old videos and incidents of petty crimes and even sometimes peddle blatant lies to claim to the outside world that the Indian government is selectively targeting only Muslims. He spreads hatred and lies against the Hindus of India.

He continues to spread such bogus news on a daily basis, yet Twitter, shockingly, does not flag his tweets as fraudulent. He claimed on his Twitter profile last year that a group of Hindu men desecrated and demolished a Muslim graveyard in Nathan, India. Which again turned out to be fake.

CJ Werlemen appears to have a particular grudge against Uttar Pradesh, probably because a saffron-clad monk is the Chief Minister of the state. In several tweets, he had mentioned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a ‘Hindutva terrorist’.