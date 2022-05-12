CJ Werleman yet again peddles fake news against Hindus

Islamist-sympathiser CJ Werleman, who has a notorious history of peddling fake news on social media platforms, yet again took to Twitter to put out an undated video to claim that a Muslim man was assaulted by a mob of Hindu extremists in the national capital Delhi on Wednesday.

Sharing an edited video of a Muslim man being thrashed by the public, serial fake news peddler Werleman claimed that a mob of Hindu extremists in Delhi assaulted a Muslim man.

Muslim man assaulted by mob of Hindu extremists in Delhi, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rRqo1uObb4 — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) May 11, 2022

The carefully edited video was shared by Islamist sympathiser Werleman to put out a false narrative that Muslims are being attacked in India by Hindus.

However, it is not true.

The video shared by Werleman pertains to an incident that occurred last week in Delhi. The full clip of the incident with the audio was shared by a social media user named Nitin Singh. Werleman had removed the audio from the video so that people don’t know the facts behind it.

In the original video shared by Nitin Singh, it can be seen that the mob was thrashing a Muslim man, for eve-teasing and allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl for over five days. The girl finally confronted the 45-year-old Muslim man and informed the locals.

The locals caught the culprit, who thrashed him for his unruly behaviour with the minor girl. The incident was reported in Nathu Colony in Delhi.

दिल्ली शाहदरा स्थित नत्थू कॉलोनी चौक पर मुसलमान समुदाय का व्यक्ति 40 से 45 उम्र का व्यक्ति मात्र 14 साल की उम्र के बच्ची से कर रहा था 5 दिन से छेड़छाड़ आज उसे रंगे हाथों पकड़ा गया नत्थू कॉलोनी चौक पर बच्ची के मां-बाप और उसके परिवार वालों के द्वारा pic.twitter.com/X5bVFq2d69 — Nitin Singh (@nitin_singh01) May 9, 2022

The audio clearly shows that the locals are beating him for molesting a minor girl. However, CJ Werleman used this incident to edit the video carefully, removed the audio, and circulated it across social media platforms to propagate lies against Hindus and incite Muslims in the country.

Well, this is not the first time that the Islamist-sympathiser who was profiled by Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint has resorted to peddling fake news against Hindus. Just last week, he had spread a similar fake news by claiming that a Dalit was killed by Hindus for marrying a Muslim girl, when the fact is that the man was killed by the Muslim family members of the girl. CJ Werleman had said in a now delated tweet, “A Dalit was lynched to death to death by Hindu extremist mob for marrying a Muslim woman.”

In the tweet, he had included a photograph of Billapuram Nagaraju and his wife Syed Ashrin Sultana from Hyderabad. Sultana’s family was opposed to this inter-faith marriage, and her own brother had killed Nagaraju on May 4th. Sultana herself has identified her brother Syed Mobin Ahmed as one of the killers of her husband, and Ahmed along with his accomplish Mohammed Masood Ahmed have already been arrested by police within a day of the murder. But still serial fake news peddler CJ Werleman had claimed that Nagaraju was killed by “Hindu extremist mob”.

He keeps sharing such fake news on a regular basis, and surprisingly, he tweets are not labelled as fake by Twitter.

Last year, he shared an undated video on his Twitter profile to claim that a group of Hindu men desecrated and destroyed a Muslim Graveyard in Nathan, India. In a tweet, he wrote, “Hindutva radicals desecrate and destroy a Muslim graveyard in Nathan, India.”

However, the local administration had called out the lie peddled by the radical Islamist sympathiser.

Similarly, he had made false allegations that the Indian government is suppressing Muslims on several other occasions. In August 2018, he took to Twitter to wrongly claim that the BJP had banned the slaughter of livestock during Eid. Werlemen also contended that the Police Officer was forcing an Imam to declare “Qurbani is a punishable crime” to his followers in the video that he had attached. In the same year, he posted a video claiming ‘Hindutva fanatics’ destroying 25 Muslim owned businesses and properties in Aurangabad on 25th March.

CJ Werlemen appears to have a particular grudge against Uttar Pradesh, probably because a saffron-clad monk is the Chief Minister of the state. In several tweets, he had mentioned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a ‘Hindutva terrorist’.

In 2018, Kasganj Police had to refute his allegations after Werlemen accused them of teaming up with ‘Hindu extremists’ to target Muslims. In a separate instance, this time not involving Uttar Pradesh, Werlemen used a video depicting the violence during the Bhima-Koregaon clashes in Maharashtra and claimed that it, in fact, showed Hindus destroying Muslim property.