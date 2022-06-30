On Thursday, June 30, a 20-year-old woman filed a complaint against her neighbour Zakir and his two accomplices with the Majhgawan police in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh. She alleged that Zakir had kidnapped her with the help of his two aides, held her captive for six months, and had sexually exploited her during that time. She has further stated that Zakir coerced her into converting to Islam.

According to TV9Hindi, the 20-year-old girl is a resident of Majhgawan village located in Rath tehsil of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh. She had gone missing six months ago and suddenly returned home yesterday. After coming back, she narrated her ordeal to her family who then approached the police to lodge a complaint against Zakir and his two accomplices Chandu and Sagir Mohammad. They accused the trio of abducting, abusing, physically assaulting and forcing her to convert to Islam.

As per the report, the police had been on the lookout for the girl since she suddenly went missing six months ago. The family had lodged a missing complaint with the Majhgawan police. Yesterday, she returned home, after she managed to flee Zakir’s captivity.

She informed her parents how Zakir and his two accomplices, Chandu and Sagir Mohammad kidnapped her. They then sedated her and took her to Gurugram in an unconscious state. The trio also reportedly stole Rs 10,000 cash and 50 gram of gold jewellery from the victim’s house.

After taking her to Gurgaon, they locked her up in a dingy room. During these six months, she was raped several times by the accused Zakir, who also kept pressurising her to convert to Islam. When she resisted, Zakir reportedly beat her up and also threatened to kill her.

Yesterday, the girl managed to flee and return to her hometown. After coming home, she told her parents about her ordeal, who then approached the police.

TV9Hindi quoted Majhgawan police station in-charge, Pandhari Saroj, as saying that a case has been filed and investigation would begin only after completing the victim’s medical examination.

Meanwhile, speaking to OpIndia, the circle officer of Majhgawan, Hamirpur, confirmed receiving a complaint against Zakir and his accomplices. He said that an investigation has been launched into the case based on the complaint given by the victim. The officer told OpIndia that Zakir, at first befriended the girl and lured her under the pretext of marriage and then abducted her and raped her. He also forced her to adopt Islam. The victim approached the police when the accused refused to marry her. She later also learnt that Zakir was previously married to someone else.

He said that the victim is currently in the police station and will be soon taken for her medical examination. Based on her complaint, medical reports and various other information which the police are trying to gather, the future course of action would be decided upon, said the Majhgawan CO.