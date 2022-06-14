“We want Nupur Sharma beheaded’, ‘Sar tan se Juda’, the Islamist cries targeting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma have now emerged in the Kashmir valley too. Videos of Kashmiri Youth and women have surfaced on the Internet demanding gory punishments for Sharma over her alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks.

Amid continued death and rape threats publically issued to Nupur Sharma globally, the same has come from Jammu and Kashmir where local youth could be seen giving Islamist slogans and chants calling for the beheading of the politician. Times Now Executive Editor Padmaja Joshi shared a video on Twitter in which Hijab-clad college-going girls could be seen giving ‘Sar tan se Juda‘ chants in a protest rally.

They were seen raising slogans demanding Islamic rule and beheading of anyone who insults Islam.

Even little girls. This purported protest against Nupur Sharma, is from Srinagar, asking for ‘Nizam e Mustafa’ and prescribing beheading as punishment. pic.twitter.com/kasRJsgzQu — Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) June 13, 2022

The rally was taken out by some teenage girls in Srinagar demanding the beheading of ‘blasphemers’ and declaring that they want Islamic rule.

In a video shared by Swarajya journalist Swati Goel Sharma, Kashmiri male students could be seen giving similar disturbing slogans against Nupur Sharma. “Bolo, Bolo kya chahiye, Gustakh-e-Nabi ka Sar chahiye!” (Tell us, what do you want – We want the head of the one who insulted the Prophet) could be heard from the men protesting against Nupur Sharma.

“Tell me, tell me, what in the world do you want”



Kashmiri ‘students’: We want a woman beheaded. We want her head pic.twitter.com/TnId7an7HW — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) June 14, 2022

The brutal campaign launched by Islamists against Nupur Sharma, the former BJP spokesperson is only becoming more intense with every passing day. After the Jumma Namaz on Friday, June 10, radical Islamists wreaked large-scale havoc in states like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.