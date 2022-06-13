On Sunday (June 12), the Bethuadahari Business Society called for a 3-day strike after Islamists vandalised the properties of common people to avenge the supposed ‘blasphemy’ committed by ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

In a letter, it said, “It is hereby informed that today miscreants had set fire on several shops, and houses of common people. They have destroyed the motorcycles of the members of the Bethuadahari Business society and created an atmosphere of terror.”

“The Bethuadahari Bazar will remain closed for a period of 72 hours as a mark of protest. We demand the immediate arrest of the miscreants involved in the violence. If they are not nabbed during this period, then, we will intensify our protests. “

The Bethuadahari Business Society has called for a 72 hour strike, protesting how the mob stoked “Terror” (as they’ve termed it) & demanding the arrest of the culprits. If Administration fails to act, they would scale up their agitation.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari pointed out how the media has been selective about the mayhem unleashed by Islamists.

“What the Media covered: Rioters pelted stones & vandalised a local train in Bethuadahari Railway Station in Nadia district,” he had tweeted.

“What the Media didn’t cover: The mob looted & vandalised hundreds of shops & homes at Bethuadahari. Motorcycles were burnt. People were terrorised,” Adhikari informed.

A march was organised in Nadia on Sunday (June 12) to protest against the remarks of Nupur Sharma. Soon after, the rally turned violent and Islamists vandalised shops en route to the Bethuadahari market. As a result, the national highway 34 remained blocked for several hours.

Even though the cops were present at the spot, they could not control the situation. A group of Islamists entered the nearby Bethuadahari railway station and vandalised it. The mob also pelted stones on the Krishnanagar Lalgola local train, resulting in panic among the passengers of the train.

As such, the train services on the Lalgola section of the line were blocked. After about an hour and a half, the train services resumed on the Krishnanagar-Rampur line.

Islamists go on a rampage in West Bengal

On Thursday (June 9), a mob of frenzied protestors blocked the National Highway connecting Howrah and Kolkata, thereby resulting in traffic woes and public inconvenience. The protestors, dressed in skull caps and lungi, created a ruckus on NH116.

They yelled Islamist slogans and burnt tyres. In videos that have now surfaced on social media, dark plumes of smoke could be seen engulfing the skies in many cities and towns across the state. Reportedly, the blockade began from Nibra (Kona Expressway-NH16 junction) at around 10:30 am and ended at 9:30 pm.

Located at about 12 km from the second Howrah bridge, it extended up to the AJC Bose Road in Kolkata.Instead of acting against the mob that had brought traffic to a near halt in Howrah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked them to disrupt public life in other states instead.

On Friday (June 10), the Islamists disrupted the vehicular movement in the Park Circus area in Kolkata. Following the Friday prayers (Jumma Namaz), Islamists began gathering on the road and demonstrating against the remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Similar scenes were seen in Kolkata’s twin city Howrah, where Muslim mobs resorted to violence and vandalism. They burnt down vehicles and police booths during the violent protests.

On the same night, a frenzied mob of Muslim men ambushed the Beladanga police station in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. As per reports, they hurled stones and bricks at the police station and demanded the arrest of a Hindu girl named Aishwani, who had asked rioters in the State to migrate to nearby Islamic countries.

Forced by circumstances, the cops had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the violent mob and pacify the situation. The girl was subsequently detained by the police.